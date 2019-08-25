RCR Post Race Report – CTECH Manufacturing 180

Tyler Reddick Rounds Out Road Course Swing with Top-Five Finish at Road America

Finish: 3rd

Start: 6th

Points: 1st

“I wish we had that last restart back in our No. 2 Roland Chevrolet Camaro. We had a great balance on our car and ran inside the top five pretty much all day, which is a huge improvement for me on road courses. We were just chasing a little more front turn to roll through the corners better. With the strategy we had going of pitting early in Stage 2, we were in contention to potentially steal this one away if Christopher Bell made a mistake on the final lap. Unfortunately, he didn’t make any, and I missed a shift for the first time all day, which caused us to fall back one spot to third. I’ve struggled here in the past a lot, and on road courses as a whole, so I’m glad to see an overall improvement in my finishes not only from last year, but from the start of this year’s swing as well.” -Tyler Reddick

Kaz Grala Delivers a Gutsy Top-Five Finish in the HotScream Chevrolet at Road America

Finish: 5th

Start: 11th

Points: N/A

“I’m really excited about the day we had here at Road America. We came home with a top-five finish, and for me, that’s pretty good considering mid-race we had to make an unscheduled pit stop. A miscue on pit road unfortunately cost us some track position when we had to come back down to put on more lug nuts. To come from the tail end of the lead lap there, all the way back up to a top-five finish, is really good. It says a lot about my crew chief, Justin Alexander, and our HotScream team. We don’t give up. RCR builds some fast race cars, and we showed that today. The only bittersweet thing is in the middle of the race, we had a really good battle with the 20 car and I think we were as good as he was. Depending on who hit their last adjustment just right, I think we would have had a shot at beating him. I know that we had speed to contend up front, but a top-five finish is still a really good day for us. I can’t thank everyone at RCR for the opportunity to race for them this year. I learned a lot and gained a ton of experience.” -Kaz Grala