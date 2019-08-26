BLUEGREEN VACATIONS TO SPONSOR MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES SEMI-FINAL RACE AT ISM RACEWAY

PHOENIX – ISM Raceway today announced that Bluegreen Vacations will serve as the title sponsor of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday, November 10. The Bluegreen Vacations 500 will be the penultimate race in the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, determining which drivers make the Championship 4 and have a shot at winning the championship the following weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

NASCAR and International Speedway Corporation (ISC) have also entered into a multi-year agreement with Bluegreen Vacations designating the company as the “Official Vacation Ownership Provider of NASCAR” and an “Official Partner of ISC.”

“We’re very excited to welcome Bluegreen Vacations, a leader in the vacation ownership industry, to ISM Raceway,” said Julie Giese, President of ISM Raceway. “As a sports and entertainment destination in the Southwest, fans travel from all over the country to take part in the thrilling NASCAR racing action here in the Valley of the Sun, so it’s only fitting that a top organization like Bluegreen Vacations be a part of this semi-final event.”

Based in Boca Raton, Florida, Bluegreen Vacations is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The company provides luxurious vacations at 69 resorts, including the Arizona-based Cibola Vista Resort and Spa located in the West Valley community of Peoria.

Tickets to the Bluegreen Vacations 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal Weekend are available online at ISMRaceway.com, by phone at 1-866-408-RACE (7223) or in person at the ISM Raceway ticket office during regular business hours. Bluegreen Vacations owners can also purchase tickets and exclusive experiences through Bluegreen Vacation Club Owner Services at (844) 757-6933.

NASCAR fans can also participate in the Bluegreen Vacations Win Big Sweepstakes during race weekends for a chance to win a NASCAR VIP Race Experience, a Polaris Slingshot roadster and $5,000. To enter, fans can text NASCAR to 28007. Fans can also visit http://promo.rtm.com/NASCARSWEEPSTAKES to enter and review the official rules.

About ISM Raceway

Home to the 2020 NASCAR Championship Weekend, ISM Raceway has been the premier motorsports venue in the Southwest since 1964. As part of a $178 million modernization project, the track officially became ISM Raceway in 2018 as a result of a naming rights partnership with ISM Connect, a pioneer in smart venue technology bringing the digital fan engagement experience to Phoenix. Phoenix hosts two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series weekends each year. The 2019 season at ISM Raceway began with the FanShield 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race weekend on March 8, 9 and 10. The 2019 ISM Raceway schedule is anchored on Nov. 8, 9 and 10 with the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Semifinal Playoff Weekend after which the field is reduced to the final four championship contenders. For more information, visit www.ISMRaceway.com.

About Bluegreen Vacations Corporation

Bluegreen Vacations Corporation (NYSE: BXG) is a leading vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in top leisure and urban destinations. The Bluegreen Vacation Club is a flexible, points-based, deeded vacation ownership plan with approximately 217,000 owners, 69 Club and Club Associate Resorts and access to more than 11,000 other hotels and resorts through partnerships and exchange networks as of June 30, 2019. The Bluegreen Resorts Collection, designed to deliver a seamless process for vacationers, features beautiful and unique resorts grouped by theme that range from beachside getaways, to theme park adventures, immersion in the great outdoors, historic and cultural exploration. Bluegreen Vacations also offers a portfolio of comprehensive, fee-based resort management, financial, and sales and marketing services, to or on behalf of third parties. Bluegreen is approximately 90% owned by BBX Capital Corporation (NYSE: BBX) (OTCQX: BBXTB), a diversified holding company. For further information, visit www.BluegreenVacations.com.