GMS Racing NXS Darlington Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet Camaro

Darlington Xfinity Stats

First Xfinity Series start at Darlington

2019 Season Stats

23 starts, 4 top-five’s and 12 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 224 this weekend at Darlington Raceway. This chassis has been run four times this season by Nemechek. Atlanta Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 20th), Auto Club Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 28th), Pocono Raceway (start: 23rd/finish: 12th) and lastly at Chicagoland Speedway (start: 15th/finish: 11th).

Quotes:

“I’m really excited to get back to circle-track racing this weekend. This will be my first time going to Darlington and I’ve heard it’s a track with a lot of characteristics. It’s been around a long time and makes for some really great racing. This GMS Racing team showed speed last year with Chase (Elliott) in the car so they have a solid notebook to go off of. Hopefully we can unload with some speed and race up front. ”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

SOCIAL MEDIA

To keep up-to-date with the latest news, information and exclusive content, follow GMS Racing on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.