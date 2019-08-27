KANSAS SPEEDWAY PARTNERS WITH GEHA ON MILITARY TICKET OFFER

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (Aug. 27, 2019) – Kansas Speedway and GEHA (Government Employees Health Association) have partnered to enhance Kansas Speedway’s military offer, while GEHA will also be the presenting sponsor for Kansas Speedway’s pre-race activities for the Hollywood Casino 400 on Oct. 20.

“I’m excited to partner with GEHA on our military offer,” said Kansas Speedway President Patrick Warren. “We are big supporters of our military men and women, and their families as they allow us to race not just at Kansas Speedway but at race tracks throughout the country.”

“As one of the largest providers of health and dental plans for federal employees, military retirees and their families, GEHA is proud to serve more than two million members nationwide,” said Sherry Gibbs, GEHA Vice President, Marketing. “The Kansas City area has been our home for 82 years, and we’re honored to partner with our hometown track to fuel our organization’s local and national growth, enabling us to better serve our members.”

Gibbs went on to say, “GEHA appreciates those who serve our country, which is why partnering with Kansas Speedway, a leading supporter of the military, is an exciting opportunity.”

The offers for military include a free pre-race pass with a regular priced ticket, or a $75 ticket for the Hollywood Casino 400, an over 40% discount on the regular price.

About GEHA

Government Employees Health Association, Inc. (pronounced G.E.H.A.) is a nationwide, not-for-profit provider of medical and dental plans for federal employees. Based in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, GEHA is proud to empower more than 2 million active and retired federal employees, retired military and their families to be healthy and well, through access to quality, affordable health care. Established in 1937, GEHA now employs nearly 1,400 people in the Kansas City metro area. For more information, visit geha.com.

About Kansas Speedway

Kansas Speedway, a premier motorsports facility in the Midwest, hosts two NASCAR race weekends a year, in addition to hosting approximately 200 other events throughout the year. Kansas Speedway’s first race weekend of the season is in May with the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series under the lights. In the fall, the NASCAR playoffs return in with the NASCAR XFINITY Series and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. To purchase season or single day tickets, call 866.460.RACE (7223) or log onto www.kansaspeedway.com.

General parking is always free at Kansas Speedway and fans can bring in one 14x14x14-inch soft-sided cooler with their favorite food and beverages.

Fans can follow Kansas Speedway on Facebook at www.facebook.com/kansasspeedway, Twitter (@kansasspeedway), Instagram (kansasspeedway) and Snapchat (kansasspeedway).