Shriners Hospitals for Children Ready to Celebrate NASCAR Throwback Weekend

David Ragan to Honor David Pearson and Give Patient VIP Race Experience

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 27, 2019) – Once again, Shriner David Ragan and Shriners Hospitals for Children are ready to give back. Ragan heads to the Darlington Raceway this weekend to celebrate the history and tradition of NASCAR during its annual “Throwback Weekend.” And, he’ll have a little help from 14-year-old Shriners Hospital for Children Greenville patient, Brannen. Brannen, 14, from Charlotte, N.C. is being treated for cerebral palsy at the Hospital. Brannen, along with other guests from Shriners International will be VIP guests of Ragan.

Ragan will also be honoring fellow Shriner and NASCAR Hall of Fame member David Pearson, racing the livery of the Holman-Moody Racing Ford Tornio Cobra that Pearson raced to his third and final NASCAR Cup Series championship in 1969; 50 years ago, and the same year that Pearson became a Shriner. The hood features a photo of Pearson during his Hall of Fame career and a photo of him in his Shriner fez. The remainder of the car will have the Shriners Hospitals for Children logos with the 1969 Holman-Moody metallic blue and gold scheme.

Ragan, Front Row Motorsports and the Shriners wanted to recognize Pearson at the track where he found so much success. Pearson is a 10-time winner at Darlington Raceway and won the Southern 500 three times. In 1969, Pearson raced the Holman-Moody gold and blue Ford Tornio Cobra to 11 wins, 14 poles and to his third championship over his rival, Richard Petty. Off the track, Pearson gave back to his community through the Shriners – a practice that Ragan carries on today.

“I don’t know how many more times I’ll race in the Cup Series with a Shriners Hospitals for Children paint scheme, but this one will be most the most special thus far,” said Ragan. “This is such a great weekend for our sport in general, but to host a patient, other Shriners and race with the memory of one of my heroes in David Pearson, it’s going to be extra memorable for me.”

“I really can’t thank Shriners Hospitals for Children enough for what they do,” continued Ragan. “I’m proud to be a Shriner and join my brotherhood in giving back to the patients and give them a special day at the track. I must thank Bob Jenkins and Front Row Motorsports for joining us in the same efforts, too. It’s a total team effort.”

Prior to the race weekend, Ragan will visit the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Greenville, S.C. Ragan will host the No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children car, sign autographs, take photos and spend time with the patients.

Ragan has been a member of Shriners International since 2012 and serves as its NASCAR ambassador. He visits Shriners Hospitals during the race season and raises awareness and funds for Shriners Hospitals for Children through various campaigns, public service announcements, donations and activities. Earlier this year, Ragan auctioned off his 2018 Shiners Hospitals for Children race car at the Barrett-Jackson auction. The winning bid, made by Rick Steele of Select Blinds, raised $300,000 for the Hospitals.

Shriners Hospitals for Children provides specialized care to children with orthopaedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate regardless of the families’ ability to pay.

About Shriners Hospitals for Children

Shriners Hospitals for Children is changing lives every day through innovative pediatric specialty care, world-class research and outstanding medical education. Our 22 locations in the United States, Canada and Mexico, provide advanced care for children with orthopaedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate. Learn more at

shrinershospitalsforchildren.org.

Shriners Hospitals for Children is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields three full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell, the No. 36 of Matt Tifft and the No. 38 of David Ragan – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. The team’s partnership base includes CITGO Petroleum Corporation, Ford Performance, Love’s Travel Stops, Select Blinds, Shriners Hospitals for Children, Surface and Speedco. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.