Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Canada

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park hosted the seventh race since its inception in 2013 for the Truck Series. In some cases, it’s the only chance Canadians get the chance to catch the Truck Series on their home turf. While it was not as exciting as it normally has been the past few years, there were still some interesting moments in the race. However, there were also some special stories going on behind the scenes that some fans may not know about.
With that said, here are this week’s four takeaways from the Chevy Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.
- Moffitt Makes Statement With Win – It was almost a perfect batting average for Moffitt and the No. 24 GMS Racing team who won their second consecutive race after previously winning at Bristol. It was a statement win by Moffitt that he is a serious challenger for another possible championship in his career. He was dominant in the stages, gained track position when he needed to, outsmarted the competition and went on to win in Canada. His luck continued as he ran out of gas doing burnouts. If you’re going to heat up and start winning, now is the time to do it and the No. 24 team is doing just that.
- Teamwork makes the dream work – There was quite the story going in the garage this past weekend with Jordan Anderson. Anderson was gaining some social media exposure as he fielded two trucks, the 56 of Bobby Reuse and the 04 of Roger Reuse. The team owner/driver also had challenges of his own after crashing his primary truck in practice. However, unlike other teams, Anderson did not have a backup truck. His team went to work and was able to rally and had the truck ready for the race. The No. 3 team finished 16th while his other two trucks finished 22nd and 25th. It is amazing to see how far Anderson has come since starting his own team last year at Daytona.
- Clean Race – Canadian Tire Motorsport Park is mostly known for the thrilling and fantastic finishes that we’ve seen for its five out of six races prior to Sunday’s race, especially last year’s finish between the two Kyle Busch Motorsports teammates, Noah Gragson and Todd Gilliland. However, the 2019 race was unusually quiet and was a clean race for the most part. There were some notable incidents to speak of but nothing too major like we have seen in years past. There was really only one caution for an accident which was brought out by Dan Corcoran on Lap 31. Other than that, we saw pit strategy being played and the importance of track position was. One has to wonder with Canada being a playoff race if drivers were playing it safe in order to make it on to the next round
- Crunch Time For Playoff Drivers – It’s hard to believe but we have gone through two races and we are already heading to the conclusion of the Round of 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in a couple of weeks. With one race left to decide the Round of 6, many of the drivers are facing possible elimination from championship contention. Names like Stewart Friesen, Grant Enfinger, Matt Crafton, Johnny Sauter, Austin Hill and Tyler Ankrum could be eliminated after the Round of 8. The only driver that has a comfortable points lead above the cut line is Ross Chastain, who is currently second, +28 above sixth. It is likely Chastain could clinch a spot at Vegas. However, the other six will have their work cut out for them when they arrive at Vegas and will likely need some help in order to continue on in the Playoffs.