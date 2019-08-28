Four Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Canada

Canadian Tire Motorsport Park hosted the seventh race since its inception in 2013 for the Truck Series. In some cases, it’s the only chance Canadians get the chance to catch the Truck Series on their home turf. While it was not as exciting as it normally has been the past few years, there were still some interesting moments in the race. However, there were also some special stories going on behind the scenes that some fans may not know about.



With that said, here are this week’s four takeaways from the Chevy Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park.

