Haley Ready to Tame the Lady in Black in First Start at Darlington

Justin Haley Notes:

First Start at Darlington Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS)

Only Current NXS Driver to Finish in the Top-10 at all 1.5 Mile Tracks in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes:

Best Start at Darlington Raceway: 13th (2018)

Best Finish at Darlington Raceway: 11th (2017)

Kaulig Racing’s 2019 Throwback Scheme honors Jeff Burton’s 1994 rookie season featuring the Raybestos paint scheme. This scheme is a tribute to Matt Kaulig’s father, Bob, who was the Vice President of sales for over 20 years at Raybestos.

Quotes:

“We are going to Darlington Raceway this weekend – my first race ever at Darlington. It will be my first time at the track when we unload for practice. I am really excited to have this Jeff Burton Throwback Scheme going into this weekend. It will be the first time I’ve ever been a part of NASCAR’s Throwback weekend. I’m excited to see Darlington and get a feel for the track. It’s super slick and I’ll be running up on the high banks towards the wall. Hopefully this rookie will be fast and put this Kaulig Racing Chevy in victory lane.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by CEO and owner of LeafFilter Gutter Protection®, Kaulig Capital and Kaulig Media, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively, finishing seventh (2016), 11th (2017) and 12th (2018). Maintaining their technical alliance with Richard Childress Racing, Kaulig Racing™ has come to be one of the top-competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.