HOMESTEAD-MIAMI SPEEDWAY TO UNVEIL FIRST EVER INFIELD BEACH PARTY DURING FORD CHAMPIONSHIP WEEKEND

The Infield Beach Party Will Be the First of its Kind in Motorsports

MIAMI— South Florida is known for having some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Today, Homestead-Miami Speedway announced plans to bring the beach to the track with its first ever Infield Beach Party during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Ford EcoBoost 400 championship race on Sunday, November 17.

The Infield Beach Party, which is open to guests ages 18 and over, will take place on a 20,000 square-foot beach located in the Speedway’s infield, inside of Turn 3. The beach will sit on the spring-fed 7-acre lake that spans the width of the backstretch.

This will mark the second beach area at Homestead-Miami Speedway and the first to be accessible by the public during Ford Championship Weekend. The Infield Beach Party is the only ticketed beach area in motorsports, and is also the first of its kind across all sporting venues around the country.

The beach will be complete with a floating dock, palm trees and a swimming area. The Infield Beach Party is about more than just relaxing in the sand, as attendees will be treated to an exclusive experience that includes live entertainment, unique food and beverage options, beach and water activities, and much more.

“With this unique addition, fans will get a taste of a beautiful South Florida beach,” said Homestead-Miami Speedway President Al Garcia. “This innovation allows us to bring Miami’s culture to the Speedway, and we’re excited to be the first track to introduce this concept to the sport. As we look to enhance the experience of our guests, we will continue bringing creative and fun opportunities such as the Infield Beach Party to Homestead-Miami Speedway.”

Public sale will begin on October 1, and space is limited. Beach Access Passes start at $40 and the beach will open at 10 a.m. on Sunday, November 17 and will remain open through the conclusion of the Ford EcoBoost 400. For more information, call (866) 409-RACE.

Tickets for 2019 Ford Championship Weekend, which consists of the Ford EcoBoost 200 (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship race), Ford EcoBoost 300 (NASCAR XFINITY Series championship race) and Ford EcoBoost 400 (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championship race), are now available and can be purchased by calling (866) 409-RACE (7223) or visiting www.HomesteadMiamiSpeedway.com.

About Homestead-Miami Speedway

Homestead-Miami Speedway has been open since 1995 following an initiative to spur economic recovery in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew. The Speedway, which was founded by Miami businessman, racing enthusiast and philanthropist Ralph Sanchez, is a 650-acre facility that features a 1.5-mile oval and 2.21-mile road course. The Speedway hosts on-track events nearly 300 days per year and generates more than $301 million annually for the region. In 2018, NASCAR crowned champions in all three of its national series at Homestead-Miami Speedway during Ford Championship Weekend for the 17th consecutive year (2002-18). Champions crowned at Homestead-Miami Speedway in 2018 were Joey Logano (Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series), Tyler Reddick (NASCAR XFINITY Series) and Brett Moffitt (NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series). 2019 Ford Championship Weekend will be held November 15-17. In 2020, the Speedway will commemorate its 25th anniversary as it hosts NASCAR’s three national series in the spring.