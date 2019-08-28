Menard’s Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang Will Honor Glenn Wood At Darlington

The Throwback-themed weekends at Darlington Raceway have become wildly popular with fans, car owners, drivers and nearly everyone who follows the sport of NASCAR.

Paul Menard, driver of the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Mustang, counts himself among those who are excited about showing up at Darlington Raceway for the Bojangles’ Southern 500 weekend.

“It’s always fun to get down there and see the paint schemes,” he said. “They bring back lots of memories.”

Menard said he’s proud to be honoring his team’s late founder Glenn Wood, a man who he didn’t get to know as well as he would have liked as he just joined the team last year.

Menard said he cherishes the time he spent with Mr. Wood, who died on Jan. 18 of this year.

“I spent an hour or two with him at the museum in Stuart last fall,” Menard said. “I was surprised by how much he knew about what we’d been doing considering he hadn’t been around the tracks the whole year.

“He knew about our set-ups and understood how the races had played out. He was really up to date on the technology.”

At Darlington, Menard’s Motorcraft/Quick Lane Mustang will carry the same paint scheme as the 1957 Ford Sunliner that Glenn Wood raced in 1957 in his only Darlington appearance as a driver.

Wood, with relief from Fonty Flock, finished 17th in that Rebel 300 after blowing an engine.

Wood also raced the ’57, which started its working life on Ford’s desert proving grounds, at Daytona in 1958 in the Convertible circuit’s final appearance on the beach-road course that preceded Daytona International Speedway. He finished sixth in that race.

Wood, one of the top stars of the Convertible circuit, had his best season in 1957, winning four races and two poles and finishing in the top five in 23 of the 46 races that year.

For his 89-race Convertible career, Wood had five wins, 43 top-five and 62 top-10 finishes and nine poles.

He also raced the ’57 in the series now known as Monster Energy Cup, simply bolting on a top to make it legal for the elite division.

“It’ll be an honor to run Mr. Glenn’s paint scheme,” Menard said, adding that he and the No. 21 team will be doing their best to deliver a strong performance at Darlington.

“We’ll be running the 550-horsepower package, which has kind of been a thorn in our side this year.

“But if anybody can figure it out, it’s the Wood Brothers with Team Penske’s help.”

Qualifying for the Southern 500 is set for Saturday at 2:05 p.m. Eastern Time, and the race is scheduled to start just after 6 p.m. on Sunday with TV coverage on NBCSN.

About Motorcraft

Motorcraft® offers a complete line of replacement parts that are recommended and approved by Ford Motor Company. From routine maintenance to under-hood repairs, Motorcraft parts offer exceptional value with the highest quality and right fit at competitive prices. Motorcraft parts are available nationwide at Ford and Lincoln dealers, independent distributors and automotive parts retailers are backed by Ford Motor Company’s two-year, unlimited-miles Service Parts Limited Warranty. Ask for Motorcraft by name when you visit your local auto parts store or your favorite service facility. For more information, visit www.motorcraft.com.

About Quick Lane Tire & Auto Centers

Ford’s Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center offers routine vehicle maintenance such as oil and filter changes, light repair services including brake repair, and tire replacements on all vehicle makes and models. With more than 800 locations and growing, customers can visit www.quicklane.com to find a center that is closest to them, print savings coupons and review maintenance tips to keep their vehicles running at peak efficiency. This site includes information on how to spot tire wear, how to jump-start a battery and even a series of tips to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

About Ford Motor Company

Ford Motor Company is a global company based in Dearborn, Michigan. The company designs, manufactures, markets and services a full line of Ford cars, trucks, SUVs, electrified vehicles and Lincoln luxury vehicles, provides financial services through Ford Motor Credit Company and is pursuing leadership positions in electrification, autonomous vehicles and mobility solutions. Ford employs approximately 200,000 people worldwide. For more information regarding Ford, its products and Ford Motor Credit Company, please visit www.corporate.ford.com.

Wood Brothers Racing

Wood Brothers Racing was formed in 1950 in Stuart, Va., by Hall of Famer Glen Wood. Wood Brothers Racing is the oldest active team and one of the winningest teams in NASCAR history. Since its founding, the team won 99 races (including at least one race in every decade for the last seven decades) and 120 poles in NASCAR’s top-tier series. Fielding only Ford products for its entire history, the Wood Brothers own the longest association of any motorsports team with a single manufacturer. Glen’s brother, Leonard, is known for inventing the modern pit stop. The team currently runs the Ford Mustang driven by Paul Menard in the famous No. 21 racer.