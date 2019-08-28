NASCAR Outlaws Coffee

By
Stephen Cox
-
Photo by Brian Lawdermilk | Getty Images.

The Stephen Cox Blog is presented by “Corvette Miracle: The 1970 24 Hours of Daytona

Auto racing is the most over-regulated sport in the world. Germain Racing crew chief Matt Borland was suspended by NASCAR following a random drug test, reportedly for the mortal sin of drinking a particular type of coffee for the last six months.

This dietary version of Satan’s brew comes with Dimethylamylamine (DMAA), which helps users burn body fat. Dunno about you, but burning excess body fat seems like a good idea to me. DMAA also provides an energy boost by imitating adrenaline and potentially creating a boost in athletic performance for the first 30 days of usage, after which the body becomes immune to the effect.

Those of you who just said, “Big freaking deal… he’s not even a driver!” get a gold star. But let’s push on.

DMAA imitates adrenline in the human body for the first 30 days or so of usage to create a caffeine-like benefit. But caffeine – you know, that stuff used by the truckload in Monster Energy drinks which happens to be NASCAR’s title sponsor – stimulates the actual creation of real adenaline in the human body.

So here we are. Borland gets suspended for drinking coffee with DMAA that temporarily imitates adrenaline and stopped working five months ago, while the series accepts millions of dollars in sponsorship money from a company whose product is loaded with enough adrenaline-creating caffeine to put a man on the moon with no rocket.

Meanwhile, Borland – his professional reputation in tatters – is pushed into issuing one of those sickly sweet, pseudo-apologies about “taking responsibility for his actions” and gets carted off to NASCAR’s “Road to Recovery” program with an indefinite suspension as if he had committed some grave immorality. Race fans aren’t stupid. They see the contradiction.

And where does this all end? It’s not even safe to urinate in this country anymore without some busybody scooping up a sample and running to the nearest lab. How many more people must have their careers trashed by these intrusive and misleading tests? How long will race teams, fans and consumers tolerate companies that threaten the careers of their own people? When will companies stand up and defend the privacy of their employees?

Stephen Cox

Previous articleFour Takeaways from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race at Canada
Stephen Cox
http://sopwithmotorsports.com
Stephen Cox is a racing driver in the Electric GT Championship, the Super Cup Stock Car Series and the World Racing League endurance sports car series. He is also a television host and CEO of Sopwith Motorsports Television Productions. He is currently in his 10th season as a co-host on NBCSN’s Mecum Auto Auction. Stephen also serves as producer for the Super Cup Stock Car Series telecasts on MavTV and other programming on Fox, Outdoor Channel, Velocity and more. His past television work includes hosting: Champ Car World Series Indianapolis 500 NASCAR Winston West Barber Dodge Pro Series Paris-Dakar Rally USAR Hooters ProCup Stock Car Series Mid-American Stock Car Series ARCA Truck Series Stephen Cox is among America’s most versatile professional racing drivers. Few drivers have competed on both asphalt and dirt. Fewer still on both road courses and ovals. Fewer still in both open wheel and stock cars. And virtually none can add the elite division of off road desert racing to their resume. Stephen has not simply raced in each of these divisions – he has scored championships, wins, poles or top ten finishes in every single category, and in 2017 he adds the international Electric GT Championship sports car series to the list. From ARCA ovals to SCCA road courses, endurance racing to Rolex GT sports cars, from Tecate SCORE Baja Trophy Trucks in desert sands to the Hooters Pro Cup Series and Super Cup Stock Car Series on America’s famous southern ovals… Cox has driven them all, and won. Track record holder at Midvale Speedway (OH USA) Track record holder at Gingerman Raceway (MI USA) 18 career wins 17 career poles Mitsubishi factory test driver 2004 GT Challenge Series champion 2004 Championship Motorsports Association Rookie of the Year As a writer, Cox has authored: L&M PORSCHE; the story Penske’s 1972 Can-Am championship SHELBY LEGEND, TRANS-AM WINNER; the 1966 Ford Mustang Group 2 SCCA Racer AGAINST ALL ODDS; the 1970 24 Hours of Daytona Cox also authored the Small Team Sponsorship Guide for beginning sponsor-hunters, the classic book and seminar that redefined the way entry level teams attack corporate sponsorship.

