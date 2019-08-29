DARLINGTON RACEWAY, DOMINION ENERGY PARTNERING TO WELCOME ACTIVE MILITARY PERSONNEL TO BOJANGLES’ SOUTHERN 500

For the Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 1, Dominion Energy will provide free tickets and hospitality to 300 active military personnel

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA (August 29, 2019) – Darlington Raceway and Dominion Energy have joined forces to recognize our nation’s military members through the track’s military appreciation program.

The Dominion Energy Military Appreciation Program at Darlington Raceway provides free tickets and hospitality for 300 current active military personnel attending the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bojangles’ Southern 500 on Sunday, Sept. 1. Recently, tickets were distributed to military personnel at Fort Jackson in Columbia, Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, and McEntire Joint National Guard Base in Columbia.

Dominion Energy will host free hospitality for active military in its tent located in the main display area behind the front stretch of the track. The 300 pre-selected members will receive a VIP experience, including complimentary food and beverages and a meet-and-greet with NASCAR Cup Series driver Kurt Busch.

In the tent, military members will have the opportunity to interact with Dominion Energy employee hosts and learn about why G.I. Jobs ranked Dominion Energy No. 5 in its 2019 list of the top military-friendly companies nationwide.

“We appreciate Dominion Energy and their willingness to partner with us to provide a terrific race day experience for a group of 300 military personnel,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said. “Darlington Raceway is committed to recognizing our country’s service men and women each year at our event and we’re grateful that Dominion Energy has stepped up to enhance this initiative. We have ticket holders from many military bases around the region and we appreciate their service to our nation and giving us the freedom to host NASCAR races here each year.”

Rodney Blevins, president and CEO, Dominion Energy Southeast Energy Group, said, “Dominion Energy is proud to partner with Darlington Raceway by sponsoring the track’s military appreciation program. We work hard to support our military service members, veterans and their families by making Dominion Energy an ideal workplace for military veterans to transition to the next phase of their career. We are dedicated to giving back to these incredible men and women who give so much to our country.”

Dominion Energy has a long history and outstanding reputation for supporting military service members, veterans and their families through charitable giving as well as veteran-friendly recruitment practices. Currently, one in five new hires at Dominion Energy is a veteran. For employees called back to duty, the company covers the difference in military pay and salary and continues benefits for them and their families for up to five years.

In addition, Dominion Energy will be the sponsor of the track’s military section in the Wallace Grandstands and are installing a solar-powered mobile charging station in the display area for fans to charge their mobile devices. The company will also participate in Saturday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 parade in downtown Darlington.

