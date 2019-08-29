Martinsville Speedway, Richard Childress Racing and Childress Vineyards Team Up to Say Cheers to the Years

New Martinsville Ticket Package to Provide Fans with RCR Museum and Childress Vineyards Discounts

WELCOME, N.C. (August 29, 2019) – Martinsville Speedway, Richard Childress Racing, and Childress Vineyards are teaming up to celebrate the race team’s 50th Anniversary with a special “Cheers to the Years” ticket package available to fans attending the First Data 500 this fall.

Each ticket fans purchase to the First Data 500 on October 27, 2019, will include one free admission to the RCR Museum and one free cellar or barrel select wine tasting at Childress Vineyards. Vouchers for the two experiences will be mailed with race tickets and are good from October 1 through November 16, 2019.

“We are very pleased to be partnering with Richard Childress Racing as well as Childress Vineyards to celebrate Richard’s 50 years in NASCAR,” said Clay Campbell, Martinsville Speedway track president. “Richard has played such an important part in the history of NASCAR, as well as Martinsville Speedway, and we are honored to be involved in such a milestone year for him. His achievements reflect what the American dream is all about.”

Fans can use the RCR Museum voucher during the team’s Fan Day on Friday, October 25, 2019, when the organization celebrates its 50th Anniversary leading into the Martinsville Speedway race weekend. Driver autograph sessions, Q&As, shop tours and more will be available to fans throughout the day before Childress Vineyards kicks off the Lexington BBQ Festival that evening with the fifth annual Pre-Pig Shindig just down the road.

“We’ve had a lot of memorable moments throughout RCR’s 50 years at Martinsville Speedway,” said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. “Martinsville Speedway has become a home track to us over years, so we’re proud to be partnering with them to provide a special ticket package for our fans. I hope they’ll take advantage of the offer, and come visit our race shop, museum and the winery before a great weekend of racing at Martinsville.”

Tickets for Martinsville Speedway’s First Data 500 can be purchased by calling 1-877-RACETIX (1-877-722-3849) or by visiting martinsvillespeedway.com.

For additional information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, please visit rcrracing.com.



About Martinsville Speedway:

Founded in 1947 by the late H. Clay Earles, Martinsville Speedway is only track which has hosted Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races every year since the division’s inception in 1949. At .526 miles in length, Martinsville Speedway is the shortest track on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit, and offers some of the most exciting and close-quarters racing in the sport. The track is also one of the most modern, with high-rise aluminum chair back seating, corporate and fan suites and state-of-the-art facilities for the media. Now owned by International Speedway Corporation, Martinsville Speedway conducts three major race event weekends each year.For more information about Martinsville Speedway, visit martinsvillespeedway.com

About Richard Childress Racing:

Richard Childress Racing (rcrracing.com) is a renowned, performance-driven racing, marketing and manufacturing organization. Incorporated in 1969, RCR celebrates 50 years of racing in 2019 and has earned more than 200 victories and 15 championships, including six in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series with the legendary Dale Earnhardt. RCR was the first organization to win championships in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series and is a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 (1998, 2007, 2018). Its 2019 Cup Series lineup includes two-time NASCAR champion, 2017 Coca-Cola 600 winner and 2018 Daytona 500 champion Austin Dillon (No. 3 Dow/American Ethanol/AAA/Symbicort/Bass Pro Shops Chevrolet) along with Rookie of the Year contender Daniel Hemric (No. 8 Caterpillar/ Bass Pro Shops/Liberty National Life Insurance/Cessna/VF Workwear Chevrolet). Its Xfinity Series program includes defending Series Champion Tyler Reddick (No. 2 myblu/Gimme Country/Tame the Beast/Hurdl/Pinnacle Financial Partners/Anderson’s Maple Syrup/KCMG/Roland Chevrolet) as well as select races with Kaz Grala and Joe Graf Jr. (No. 21 Camaro).