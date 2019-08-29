NASCAR reinstates Tyler Dippel in Gander Outdoors Truck Series

Staff Report | NASCAR.com

NASCAR reinstated Gander Outdoors Truck Series driver Tyler Dippel after an indefinite suspension on Aug. 23.

Dippel was originally suspended for violating the Member Conduct Guidelines, specifically Section 12.1 of the NASCAR Rule Book, a behavioral penalty for “actions detrimental to stock car racing.”

Dippel, 19, took to his Facebook page to explain the incident, citing he and a passenger had been pulled over for changing lanes without proper signal driving home from Orange County Fair Speedway on Aug. 18 in New York. Upon a requested search of Dippel’s truck by the trooper during the traffic stop, prescription medication was found in a friend’s backpack who was not present at the time.

According to Dippel, the trooper initially charged him with criminal possession of a controlled substance, but those charges were dropped in a Wallkill, New York, court on Wednesday morning after presented evidence proved his innocence.

The No. 02 Young’s Motorsports driver missed Sunday’s Gander Trucks race at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park. D.J. Kennington filled in and finished 15th.

Dippel is cleared to return when the Gander Trucks head to Las Vegas Motor Speedway for the World of Westgate 200 on Friday, Sept. 13 (9 p.m. ET, FS1, MRN, SiriusXM).

Read Dippel’s full statement via Facebook below:

I would like to start by apologizing to my fans, Young’s Motorsports, NASCAR, Gander Outdoors, our partners, and my family and friends for the grief this situation has caused. Due to an ongoing investigation we have not been able to speak on the topic until today.

On August 18, while driving home from the Orange County Fair Speedway, I was pulled-over for changing lanes without proper signal. The trooper asked my passenger and myself if we had been using drugs and we responded with “no” – because we hadn’t. The trooper continued to question us and then asked to search the vehicle, which I gave him my consent as I had nothing to hide. In the back of my truck was a friend’s backpack who was not with us containing his prescription medication. Because it was in my vehicle, I was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Upon my appearance ticket, I contacted NASCAR within hours to inform them of the situation. Due to the NASCAR rule book and code of conduct, they ruled to suspend me indefinitely. I respect their decision.

Early this morning, at the Town of Wallkill Court, the charges against me in this case were dismissed. We presented proof that the prescription was not mine and the person that the prescription belonged to accepted responsibility for leaving them in my vehicle.

I along with my team will work closely with NASCAR to hopefully be reinstated so I can be back in the Young’s Motorsports No. 02 Chevrolet. I take full responsibility for my actions.

Thank you again to everyone who has supported me. I look forward to seeing everyone soon.

Sincerely,

Tyler Dippel