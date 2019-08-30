Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net – Darlington – Race Advance

Event: Bojangles Southern 500 (Race 25 of 36)

Venue: Darlington Raceway (Darlington, SC)

Format: Three Stages – Stages End: Lap 100, 200, 367 = 501.3 Miles

Date/Broadcast: Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 PM ET on NBCSN and MRN

Corey LaJoie, 27, has raced in the Daytona 500, Coca-Cola 600, Brickyard 400, and on Sunday will make his third start in another crown jewel event, the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

With an 18th-place finish in the prestigious, season-opening Daytona 500 and a 12th-place in the grueling Coca-Cola 600, the third-generation racer looks to have another stellar run in Sunday’s iconic 367-lap event at The Lady in Black.

For the weekend, LaJoie and the No. 32 team will have 32-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series winner, Dale Jarrett, on their side as the Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net scheme will mimic the Crunch scheme that the 1999 Cup Series champion powered in the then Busch Grand National Series in 1991.

Jarrett scored two victories in the blue and white scheme at the track Too Tough to Tame.

Be sure to stay tuned to the Keen Parts social channels (@KeenParts & @KeenParts2) for contests and giveaways to celebrate the NASCAR throwback weekend and visit CorvetteParts.net for any of your Corvette needs.

Whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want as Corvettes are their sole focus.

Don’t miss the Bojangles Southern 500 on Sunday, September 1 at 6:00 PM ET as we go back in time to honor the history and heritage of NASCAR. The 367-lap will be televised on NBCSN and MRN.

LaJoie on the upcoming weekend at Darlington Raceway:

“I’m really excited to be going to one of my favorite racetracks with an awesome throwback Dale Jarrett Keen Parts scheme. Hopefully we can keep the momentum rolling from Bristol and try to break into the top 20 this weekend. We’ve had some really good runs lately and I’m excited to see what we can do on this prestigious race weekend. Thank you to Tom and TJ Keen for allowing us to run this special scheme!”

LaJoie MENCS career highlights at Darlington Raceway:

Starts: 2

Best Finish: 27th (2018)

Average Start: 34.5

Average Finish: 27.5

In the Rearview Mirror: Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race

LaJoie and the Go Fas Racing team had a fast IncredibleBank Ford at Bristol. LaJoie qualified 26th for the thrilling night race and eventually tied his career best MENCS finish at the short track, finishing 24th. Early on in the 500-lap event the first report from LaJoie was that the No. 32 was “really loose.” He would offer another report in the final stretch of the first Stage, relaying that the IncredibleBank Ford was “really free on entry,” just before finishing Stage One 23rd. The team would restart 25th for Stage Two, but would settle into the 27th position for the remainder of the Stage. The 27-year-old jumped up the leaderboard after maneuvering around a multi-car crash in the final Stage, placing the GFR Ford in the 21st position. LaJoie maintained the position and was on track to crack the top-20 until a tire expired in the closing laps of the Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race forcing him to pit road under green. Despite the incident relegating LaJoie to 24th, it was still a strong night for the No. 32 team.

————————————————————–

About Our Team

About Keen Parts/CorvetteParts.net:

Corvettes are all they do, so whether you’re looking for a complete interior for your vintage ’58 Corvette or a performance accessory for your ’09, they have the Corvette part you need and the expertise you want. For your Corvette exterior, they got you covered bumper-to-bumper. They even have emblems, moldings, grilles, bumpers and brackets, fiberglass, exterior trim and weather stripping. For the interior, they have steering wheels, seats, dash pads, consoles, carpeting, door panels, seat belts, interior trim and fasteners. Under the hood, they’ve got it all from air cleaners to exhaust systems, air conditioning, radiators, and valve covers all the way down to the decals and correct fasteners to bolt it all back together. For more information, please visit www.corvetteparts.net

or call 1-844-Tom-Keen.

Get Corey LaJoie Updates:

To get live updates during the race weekends follow @coreylajoie on Instagram and Twitter. Make sure to give Corey a “like” on Facebook – “@CoreyLaJoieRacing”. For a detailed bio and updated in-season statistics, please visit www.coreylajoieracing.com .

About Go Fas Racing:

Go Fas Racing (GFR) currently fields Ford Mustangs in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series for driver Corey LaJoie. Located in Mooresville, North Carolina, GFR has competed in the NASCAR’s premier series since 2014; fielding cars for some of NASCAR’s top drivers, including past champions. To find out more information about our team please visit www.GoFasRacing.com.