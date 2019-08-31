Ford Performance NASCAR: Custer Declared Darlington Winner; Post-Race Press Conference

Ford Performance Notes and Quotes

NASCAR XFINITY Series (NXS)

Saturday, August 31, 2019

EVENT: Sport Clips VFW 200, Darlington, SC.

COLE CUSTER WINNER’S PRESS CONFERENCE

COLE CUSTER, No. 00 Production Alliance Group Ford Mustang – HOW DID YOU FIND OUT YOU WON THE RACE AND HOW DOES IT FEEL UNDER THESE CIRCUMSTANCES? “It’s a really strange feeling, obviously. You don’t want to win them that way, but it is what it is. We all play by the same rules. Was that the deciding factor? No, with everything he won the race but it is what it is. We get the points. We get the money and we get everything, including the trophy so we’ll take it.”

HOW DID YOU FIND OUT YOU WON? “I was just standing by the hauler and everybody started going around the tech shed and I got a call from my crew chief. He was standing about 15 feet away from me and he was like, ‘They’re too low.’ And so it was pretty crazy. And then you’re just praying you make it through tech, so it was a strange way to win that’s for sure.”

YOU’VE DONE WELL ON TIRE-EATING TRACKS ALL YEAR. “Yeah, those are places I’ve been comfortable at ever since I started. We’ve obviously had really fast cars. I mean, Mike has given me really fast cars to work with at these tracks and pretty much every single weekend, so without the team – I think our pit crew did an awesome job today and everybody at Roush Yates Engines, and everybody at the shop, it was just a perfect day, really.”

DO YOU FEEL LIKE YOU WON OR IS IT THE KIND OF WIN YOU SEE IN THE STANDINGS? “More a win that you see in the standings and everything. It’s cool that we won. You’ll take the trophy and the points and everything, but you want to win them. We want to be the first one to the start-finish line, but it’s cool to win it this way too. It’s all upside I guess than finishing second.”

IS BUCKSHOT STILL HERE? “He left. We were walking back to the garage and he said, ‘I’m gonna head out.’ So it sucks that he’s not here. I Stone Colded two beers and got a picture near the car, so I wish he was there for that. That kind of sucks, but we’ll still take it.”