RCR Post Race Report – Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Tyler Reddick Wins Stage, Leads the Most Laps En Route Second-Place Finish in myblu Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway

Finish: 2nd

Start: 6th

Points: 1st

“We had a fast No. 2 myblu Chevrolet at Darlington Raceway, just coming up a little short today. My crew chief, Randall Burnett, and the team worked really hard on our car between the practices and leading into the race today, and made some huge gains on its handling. We fired off for the race really strong and were able to take the lead pretty early in Stage 1, maintaining it all the way to the Stage win. Coming into this weekend, we had our eye on playoff points and knew we needed to collect as many as we could today. So I’m glad we were able to capitalize on that right off the bat. I felt like our car was just a little too loose at the end of the first stage. We did tighten up the car, but we were still too loose at the end of Stage 2. Unfortunately, the adjustments we made ended up being a tad too much and we slipped back at the start of final stage. We went back on our adjustments for that final 10-lap shootout but just couldn’t get back to the lead and finished second. All in all, it was a good day for us. I can’t thank blu enough for coming on board and getting into the throwback spirit with the 1980s 7-Eleven scheme honoring Kyle Petty. It’s been a lot of fun running the throwback scheme this weekend, and I hope I did everyone proud.”-Tyler Reddick