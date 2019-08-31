Toyota Racing MENCS Darlington – Post Qualifying Report

MENCS Post-Qualifying Report – Darlington Raceway

Denny Hamlin Posts Top-10 Qualifying Effort at ‘The Lady in Black’

FLORENCE, S.C. (August 31, 2019) – Denny Hamlin was the top Toyota driver in NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Darlington Raceway on Saturday afternoon.

Toyota Racing Post-Qualifying Report

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS)

Darlington Raceway – August 31, 2019

TOYOTA STARTING POSITIONS

1st, William Byron*

2nd, Brad Keselowski*

3rd, Kyle Larson*

4th, Kurt Busch*

5th, Daniel Suarez*

9th, DENNY HAMLIN

15th, ERIK JONES

19th, MATT DiBENEDETTO

22nd, MARTIN TRUEX JR.

33rd, KYLE BUSCH

39th, JOEY GASE

*non-Toyota driver

TOYOTA QUOTES

ERIK JONES, No. 20 Sport Clips Throwback Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 15th

We were just discussing the perfect lap. You were maybe close to it in Turns 1 and 2?

“The big thing is getting up to speed and getting through (Turns) 1 and 2 is how you get up to speed and I felt like that was okay but you know as far as 3 and 4, I felt like we left a little bit out there. I probably over-slowed entry and didn’t get back to the throttle like we needed. I don’t think qualifying was what was going to be our strong suit. I wasn’t overly excited about it. I know our race car is really good for tomorrow, but I was not sure where we were going to end up. We’ll kind of take it and move on. Qualifying has not been the place where we’ve necessarily succeeded this year, but the racing has always been really good for us, so we’ll find our way to the front. Good thing we’ve got 500 miles to get up where we want to be.”

How patient do you have to be on restarts to wait around and be able to push your car when you need to push?

“I don’t know that you ever want to be pushing too much at Darlington, but really patient, especially knowing our car is a long-run car. We don’t want to try and push on the front side and burn up our tires and get in a bad situation, so I feel like the last two years we’ve done a really good job of that – being really good on the long run and where it really mattered and paid off. We need a long run at the end of the race for that to pay off, but you know that’s been our strong suit for sure. I don’t think it’s going to be any different tomorrow. It’s going to be a long race, but I think it’s going to kind of play right into our hand.”

MARTIN TRUEX JR., No. 19 Bass Pro Shops Toyota Camry, Joe Gibbs Racing

Qualifying Position: 22nd

How many laps can you go wide open in Turns 1 and 2?

“Yeah, it’s probably four or five laps then you’re starting to breathe it a little bit more and more as the run goes on.”

# # #

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 38 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2018.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society’s most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit ToyotaNewsroom.com.