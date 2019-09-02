FRM Post-Race Report: Darlington

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Jimmy Means Throwback/ Dockside Logistics Ford Mustang

Started: 23 | Finished: 38

“I saw the 8 start to get loose like he blew a tire and chased it up the track. I was already on the bottom and I saw the 11 and a few other cars on the top and they were just trying to get down and we all kind of jumped on the brakes. You’re so fast at that point when you jump on the brakes the cars get pretty loose and out of control. I think I got clipped by the 11 in the right-rear and just kind of turned me hard right into the wall and in front of the field, but it’s really unfortunate. We had a decent Dockside Logistics throwback car. We were logging laps trying to get to the end and were just in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Matt Tifft

No. 36 Tifft Family Throwback/ Surface Sunscreen Ford Mustang

Started: 32 | Finished: 27

“This was definitely a ‘rookie’ race for me. We struggled to find the right balance in the car from the start, and while we found it at times during the race, we had trouble staying on the lead lap, which ultimately hurt us to where we couldn’t recover. I’m really happy we were able to pay tribute to David Hilliker and my dad with this throwback scheme. We’ll take what learnings we can from this weekend and move onto Indy.”

David Ragan

No. 38 David Pearson Throwback/ Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford Mustang

Started: 26 | Finished: 26

“Really tough night for our No. 38 Shriners Hospitals for Children Ford Mustang. I felt like up until the three-quarter race mark, we had a pretty solid car, but those last 60 laps or so, we didn’t execute nearly as well as we should have and that cost us in the end. I’m proud of the effort and adjustments that the team made throughout the race; I just wish that we could have gotten a better finish for our fans and the Shriners Hospitals for Children.”