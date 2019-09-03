Championships To Be Decided In All Divisions At South Boston Speedway Saturday Night

SOUTH BOSTON, Va. (September 3, 2019) – It is championship week, the week that drivers in every division at South Boston Speedway have been racing toward since the season began back in the early spring.

Championships will be decided Saturday night in all four divisions during the running of the GCR Presents LS Tractor USA NASCAR Late Model Twin 75s. In additions to twin 75-lap races for the Late Model Stock Division, there will be a 50-lap Limited Sportsman race, a 30-lap Budweiser Pure Stock race and a 15-lap Budweiser Hornets race.

Entering Saturday night’s title night, the tightest race is in the Budweiser Hornets Division where Kevin Currin holds a 15-point, 408-393 lead over Steven Layne. Josh Dawson is another 34 points back in third.

Layne has the most Hornets wins of the season with five. Currin has three and Dawson two. But Currin has two more top-5 finishes than Layne and has also scored 20 more passing points on the season.

Passing points are awarded in all divisions when a driver elects to move to the rear of the field for the start of the race and is awarded one point for each car passed during the race.

There is a fairly close race brewing in the Budweiser Pure Stock Division with Nathan Crews holding a 44-point lead over Jordan Pickrel going into Saturday’s race.

Crews has been a regular visitor to victory lane this season with eight wins compared to Pickrel’s four. Crews finished in the top five 12 times in 14 starts and was in the top 10 in every race. Pickrel also finished in the top 10 every race but had one less top five than Crews.

Crews also topped the passing points leader board with 36 compared to Pickrel’s 29.

Danny Willis Jr.’s move back to the Limited Sportsman Division turned out to be hugely successful in 2019. He has won six times and finished in the top five 14 out of 15 starts and holds a 91-point lead over Daniel Moss.

Moss’ season has been solid with five wins and top-5 finishes in 12 races. Drew Dawson is 24 points behind Moss, and teenager Jacob Borst, who won two races this season, is fourth, another five points back.

Defending Late Model Stock champion Peyton Sellers has a 660-557 lead over Austin Thaxton headed into Saturday, with Lee Pulliam another 22 points back. Sellers and Pulliam have six wins apiece. Sellers has more top fives and top 10s and has accumulated 66 more passing points than Pulliam.

Thaxton has one win and has finished in the top 10 in 15 out of 16 races this season.

Grandstand gates open at 5:30 p.m. Saturday with the first race set for 7 p.m. Admission is just $10 for adults with children 12 and under admitted free with a paying adult.