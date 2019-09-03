GMS Racing NXS Indianapolis Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Fire Alarm Services Chevrolet Camaro

Indianapolis Xfinity Stats

One start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Best Finish: 25th (2018)

2019 Season Stats

24 starts, 4 top-five’s and 12 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 219 this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. This chassis has been ran twice this season by Nemechek once at Bristol Motor Speedway (start: 10th/finish: 5th) and lastly at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (start: 17th/finish: 36th).

Quotes:

“Indianapolis is a hard track to figure out. It’s fast, the track is large and the turns are flat. The turns are unlike any of the other venues we go to on the NASCAR circuit which makes it a unique place to race at. I am hoping that we have gotten all of the bad luck out of the way these past couple of races and can get rolling on a good streak with only two races until the Playoffs start.”

