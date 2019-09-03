Ryan Newman – Indy Advance

Team: No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang
Crew Chief: Scott Graves
Big Machine Vodka 400 – Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90
ADVANCE NOTES
Newman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
· Newman will make his 19th Cup start at Indy on Sunday. In 18 prior events, he has one win at The Brickyard with five top-10s, three top fives and an average finish of 16.4.
· Newman secured one of the top victories in all of racing in this event six years ago, winning the 2013 edition of the Brickyard 400. Newman took the lead from Brad Keselowski and led the final 12 laps en route to the win.
· Newman’s best finish outside the victory came just two years ago, crossing the line third after starting eighth. He also finished fourth at the 2.5-mile track in 2002.
· Newman has an average starting spot of 9.7 with one career pole (2013). He qualified inside the top-10 in his first eight Indy races and overall has 13 top-10 starts.
Scott Graves at Indianapolis Motor Speedway
· Graves will be atop the box for his fourth MENCS race at Indy on Sunday. In three prior events Graves has a best finish of seventh with Daniel Suarez in 2017.
· He also called three races in Xfinity Series action (two with Chris Buescher, one with Suarez) with a best finish of seventh with Suarez in 2016.
QUOTE WORTHY
“We know what we have to do entering this weekend. We’ve shown all season we have a lot of fight and we don’t give up, so we’re going to continue that at Indy. Going back home to Indiana is always special for me and is a place that has been good to us over the years. We’re going to give it everything we have this weekend in our Acorns Ford.”
Tracking the Playoff Hunt
· Newman enters the final weekend of the regular season needing to surpass the No. 41, who holds the tiebreaker as the two are tied for the 16th and final spot. The No. 48 sits 18 points back in 18th as four cars total will battle for the final two spots at Indy.
On the Car
Acorns makes its sixth appearance of the season as the primary partner aboard Newman’s No. 6 Ford Mustang this weekend at Indy.
Recapping Darlington
Ryan Newman had an eventful night at Darlington this past weekend finishing 23rd. He was the victim of a caution early on after contact with the No. 41, before receiving damage from the No. 8 car later in the race as the final 80 laps went caution-free.