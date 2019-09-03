Ryan Newman – Indy Advance

Team: No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

Big Machine Vodka 400 – Sunday, Sept. 8 at 2 p.m. ET on NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Newman will make his 19th Cup start at Indy on Sunday. In 18 prior events, he has one win at The Brickyard with five top-10s, three top fives and an average finish of 16.4.

· Newman secured one of the top victories in all of racing in this event six years ago, winning the 2013 edition of the Brickyard 400. Newman took the lead from Brad Keselowski and led the final 12 laps en route to the win.

· Newman’s best finish outside the victory came just two years ago, crossing the line third after starting eighth. He also finished fourth at the 2.5-mile track in 2002.

· Newman has an average starting spot of 9.7 with one career pole (2013). He qualified inside the top-10 in his first eight Indy races and overall has 13 top-10 starts.

Scott Graves at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Graves will be atop the box for his fourth MENCS race at Indy on Sunday. In three prior events Graves has a best finish of seventh with Daniel Suarez in 2017.

· He also called three races in Xfinity Series action (two with Chris Buescher, one with Suarez) with a best finish of seventh with Suarez in 2016.

