Southeastern Equipment & Supply, Inc. to Power Matt Tifft at Indy

Leading Floor Care Brand Partners with No. 36 Ford

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (September 3, 2019) – Southeastern Equipment & Supply, Inc., the unmatched leader in reconditioned and new floor scrubbers, will team up with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) and Matt Tifft at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 8. Southeastern Equipment will serve as the primary sponsor of Tifft’s No. 36 Ford Mustang, while Minuteman and Meijer will serve as associate sponsors.

Headquartered in West Columbia, S.C., Southeastern Equipment specializes in all types of floor buffer and cleaning equipment, shipping new and gently used cleaning equipment to all 50 states and several countries worldwide. The family-founded business offers over 100 years of combined experience in equipment service and is operated by 2nd and 3rd generation family members.

“This is a really exciting partnership for us,” said Grady Martin, General Manager of Southeastern Equipment. “NASCAR offers such a great platform for us to spread the word about our organization and what we are all about. Matt’s story really resonated with us and we’re looking forward to working with him.”

“It’s great to see a new partner like Southeastern Equipment on board with us at Indy,” said Tifft. “The equipment they provide is essential to our operation. I’m looking forward to representing them on the car and showcasing what they have to offer our fans.”

The No. 36 Southeastern Equipment Ford Mustang will make its debut at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, September 7 for practice. The “Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard” Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race will air Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. on NBC.

For more information about Southeastern Equipment, visit southeasternequipment.net and follow them on Facebook at Facebook.com/sesfloorscrubbers/, Twitter at @sesfloorscrub and Instagram at @sesfloorscrubbers.

