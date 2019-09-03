Stenhouse Jr – Indy Advance – Fastenal

Team: No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @Stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

· Stenhouse has six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at IMS with an average starting position of 21.3 and average finishing position of 27.5.

· Stenhouse has completed 90.9% (892 of 981) of the laps at the historical 2.5-mile track

Last time at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

After rain washed out the race weekend postponing the race until Monday afternoon, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. was running in the ninth position before a mechanical issue ultimately ended his day forcing him to settle with a 34th- place finish in the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Driven2SaveLives BC39 Powered by NOS Energy Drink

Stenhouse will drive the No. 17 NOS Energy Drink midget car this Wednesday and Thursday night as he races his way into the 39-lap feature. The second annual race is on the quarter-mile clay oval inside Turn 3 of the famed IMS asphalt oval honors late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson and increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign. Get in the

On the Car

Fastenal is currently in its eighth season as a primary partner in the MENCS for Roush Fenway. They spent three years on the No. 99 before jumping over to the No. 17 entry, and were the primary partner on the No. 60 Xfinity team that captured the owner’s championship in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Indianapolis:

“I’m really looking forward to this weekend especially getting to return to my roots and race at the dirt track inside Turn 3. I always enjoy coming back to Indy since I didn’t live too far from the speedway for about a year when I raced Sprint Cars. We have one more chance to get in to the playoffs. Indy has been a difficult track for me at times, but I felt last year we had one of the best cars I have ever had at Indy. This race usually comes down to pit strategy which falls into Brian Pattie’s wheelhouse. This is our last chance. We have to win to get in.”