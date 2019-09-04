FedEx Racing Express Facts – Indianapolis

Denny Hamlin

#11 FedEx Express Toyota

Joe Gibbs Racing

Race Info:

Race: Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard

Date/Time: September 8/2:00 p.m. ET

Distance: 160 laps/400 miles

Track Length: 2.5 miles

Track Shape: Oval

Banking: 9 degrees

2018 Winner: Brad Keselowski

Express Notes:

Press Kit: Download the 2019 FedEx Racing press materials at www.fedexracing.com/presskit, including bios for Denny Hamlin, Chris Gabehart and Joe Gibbs Racing leadership, program highlights and statistics.

Darlington Recap: A top-five run and a shot at victory were derailed for Denny Hamlin Sunday night after he got collected in a multi-car wreck in the rain-delayed Southern 500 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. Hamlin was running in the top five when a multi-car crash unfolded in front of him on Lap 275 of 367. The FedEx Toyota suffered significant damage, but the #11 team was able to patch up their car well enough, using multiple pit stops, to return to the race. However, Hamlin was multiple laps down and unable to make up lost ground. He crossed the line in 29th as Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Erik Jones collected his first win of the season. The start of Sunday night’s race was delayed almost four hours due to heavy rain, and fans didn’t see the checkered flag wave until almost 2 a.m. local time.

Indianapolis Preview: The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads next to “The Brickyard” for its regular-season finale at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Sunday, Sept. 8. Despite a disappointing finish at Darlington, ending a streak of six consecutive top-five finishes, Hamlin and team will look for a strong finish to the regular season before playoff racing begins.

Hamlin Indianapolis Statistics:

Track: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Races: 13

Wins: 0

Poles: 1 (2012)

Top-5: 5

Top-10: 7

Laps Led: 112

Avg. Start: 12.4

Avg. Finish 12.8

Hamlin Conversation:

How will your team bounce back from the result at Darlington?

“Obviously, that was a big disappointment for our FedEx team. We had another good car and felt we could’ve competed for a win. Our team will work hard to get our streak going again in Indianapolis and finish the regular season on a strong note.”

Do you feel any extra pressure heading into the playoffs following such a strong season from you and your team?

“There’s always pressure when it comes to playoff racing, and I’ve been fortunate to have gained lots of experience in the playoffs throughout my career. I have complete faith in my team and we look forward to the challenges ahead.”

FedEx Express Regional Hub in Greensboro, N.C., Along for the Ride at Indianapolis Motor Speedway: FedEx Express celebrates the one-year anniversary of the opening of its regional hub in Greensboro, N.C., by featuring the letters GSOH on the B-post of the #11 FedEx Express Toyota for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.