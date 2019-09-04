Historic Track Welcomes Students for “Driving STEM at Talladega Superspeedway Presented by First Bank of Alabama” During NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend

First Bank of Alabama Joins New Program, Track to Host Five Local Schools on Friday, Oct. 11

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Celebrating its 50th Anniversary this fall, Talladega Superspeedway is excited to announce the first annual “Driving STEM at Talladega Superspeedway presented by First Bank of Alabama” on Friday, Oct. 11, as part of the track’s NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend, featuring the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and Sugarlands Shine 250.

The 2.66-mile venue will host more than 550 students from five different schools in the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience, which is set to debut in October, where they will learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) and its relation in the sport of NASCAR at the most competitive track on the circuit. The participating schools are from the track’s surrounding communities – Moody Jr. High School (St. Clair County), Oxford Middle School (Calhoun County), Charles R. Drew Middle School (Talladega County), Central Junior High School (Clay County), and Randolph County High School (Randolph County). The track is partnering for the STEM program with First Bank of Alabama, the oldest continuously operating bank in the Yellowhammer State.

The students will be broken into groups and visit four stations (each zone will headline a STEM subject) located throughout the Talladega Garage Experience for a curriculum-enriched educational opportunity. They will participate in various activities, including getting the chance to walk through the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage, as well as the new garage bays to see the sights and sounds of the teams working on the cars. In addition, they will be treated to a host of guest speakers, including NASCAR drivers, with their unique perspectives about the sport. The children will also take a lap around the 33-degree banked venue in school busses to learn about every aspect of the angles, length and width of the palace of speed.

“We’re incredibly excited about this program, and to have First Bank of Alabama, a deep-rooted Alabama business on board is a perfect fit,” said Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch. “Driving STEM at Talladega is geared toward getting schools from local communities to come out to the greatest race track in the world and learn in a non-traditional atmosphere. At the same time, experiencing a fun and interactive way of learning about our incredible sport.”

First Bank of Alabama, which opened its doors in 1848, has seen change over the years with new products, services, technology and people, but the constant amongst all the change has been their commitment to serving the needs of their customers and communities.

“First Bank of Alabama realizes the importance of students developing leadership skills, including the ability to communicate, collaborate and problem-solve,” said Chad Jones, First Bank of Alabama President and CEO. “What better way to inspire these kids than the real-life events around them?

“This program is a great example of how the science behind NASCAR can be brought to life for students in ways that are educational, relevant and fun! Our communities involved with the STEM program have proven to increase student interest in pursuing higher education and careers with technical skills. The opportunity for our local community students to see scientific and engineering principles demonstrated in the Garage Experience at Talladega is sure to leave a lifelong memory and a foundation for our future leaders.”

Other local supporters of Driving STEM at Talladega Superspeedway presented by First Bank of Alabama include Hoar Construction, Go Build Alabama, Danieli Taranis, Knight Sign Industries, Alabama 811, Polaris, NASA, CollegeCounts, PLUMCORE, RK Allen Oil and Freeman Service Company, Inc.

For more information about Driving STEM at Talladega Superspeedway presented by First Bank of Alabama or to become a sponsor, contact Zach White at 256-761-4716 or email at zwhite@talladegasuperspeedway.com.

NASCAR action returns to Talladega Superspeedway, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, for its doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 11-13. The Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the action-packed weekend on Saturday, Oct. 12. The weekend’s anchor event, the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 13. The weekend will feature the culmination of Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar, and the grand opening of the Talladega Garage Experience, complete with FREE Wi-Fi, which will allow fans to be immersed into the sport of NASCAR at Talladega like never before. In addition, the Garage Experience also includes incredible $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions (with the exception of the $9 Big One Meatball), Kids Zone, Game Zone, entertainment stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

For tickets or more information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

Talladega Superspeedway – which will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year – is the most competitive race track on the NASCAR schedule (record 88 lead changes in 188 laps), the highest-banked (33 degrees) and the longest (2.66 miles) as well as the most fun and fan-friendly. Talladega offers something for everyone, including hundreds of acres of free camping, amazing kids tickets and college student prices, along with special offers for military members, first responders, teachers and educators. The historic venue, which opened in 1969, is deemed NASCAR’s “Party Capital” thanks to the track’s infamous infield, the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert on event weekends and renowned Talladega Blvd., home of the “Big One on the Blvd.” party. It’s the site of the most comfortable seats in motorsports, large ISM Vision HD video boards lining the frontstretch and numerous pre-race activities for fans on race day, including special Kids VIP opportunities. For ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

The track, along with its parent company, International Speedway Corporation, announced last year Transformation – The Talladega Superspeedway Infield Project presented by Graybar. The approximate $50 million redevelopment endeavor is part of ISC’s long-term capital allocation plan and reinvestment into its major motorsports complexes. The project, highlighted by a one-of-a-kind Talladega Garage Experience, will feature “up-close” access, interactive attractions and enhanced amenities for fans, sponsors, teams and stakeholders in the iconic Talladega infield. Full completion of the modernized project is scheduled for October 2019. Fans can learn more about the project and view the progress 24/7 via the construction cam by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.