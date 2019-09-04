JR Motorsports — NXS Indianapolis Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

RACE: Indiana 250 (100 laps / 250 miles)

DATE: Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019

Broadcast Information – TV: 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 2:30 p.m. ET on PRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Michael Annett

No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett’s best NASCAR Xfinity Series finish at Indianapolis came in 2012, when he finished sixth. The Iowa native has a pair of top-10 results in his four starts on the 2.5-mile oval.

• Annett’s No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet will carry an homage to the drivers who keep America supplied from coast-to coast as part of the Pilot Flying J’s Driver Appreciation promotion.

• Already qualified for the NXS Playoffs with his season opening victory at Daytona, Annett is currently eighth in series points and riding a streak of 10 top-10 finishes in the past 15 races.

Jeb Burton

No. 8 State Water Heaters Chevrolet

• Jeb Burton returns to the No. 8 Chevrolet this weekend at Indianapolis.

• In four previous starts for JRM in 2019, Burton has scored one top five and three top 10s with a best finish of fifth coming at Texas Motor Speedway in April.

• Burton has previously made two starts in the NXS at Indy, with his most recent start coming in 2017.

• Through the first 24 races of 2019, the No. 8 Chevrolet has recorded five top fives and 16 top 10s among nine drivers.

• The team’s best finish of second came at ISM Raceway in March.

Noah Gragson

No. 9 Switch Chevrolet

• Following a top-10 finish last weekend in Darlington, Noah Gragson has locked his place in the 2019 NXS Playoffs. The 21-year-old driver is currently seventh in the championship standings with just two races remaining before the playoffs begin.

• Gragson will make his first NXS start at Indianapolis this weekend.

• In seven previous starts on tracks greater than two miles in length in the NXS, the Las Vegas native has recorded two top fives and three top 10s, with a best finish of second coming at Michigan earlier this season.

Justin Allgaier

No. 7 Suave Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier is the defending winner of the Indy NXS race. He led 41 laps on his way to the victory last year.

• In five NXS starts at the 2.5-mile track, the Illinois native has one win, two top fives and two top 10s.

• Allgaier has 56 NXS starts on tracks two miles or greater in

length. He’s earned one win, 13 top fives and 28 top 10s.

• Allgaier has already secured a spot in the NXS Playoffs. He currently sits fourth in the standings with two races left in the regular season.

• The 33-year-old driver has eight straight top-10 finishes and 16 overall on the season.

Driver Quotes

“Indianapolis is a huge part of racing’s history, and winning there means you are a part of it. We’ve run well on 2.5- mile tracks this year, with the victory at Daytona, but haven’t had the finishes we deserved at the others. The NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs are starting soon, so the key this weekend is to make sure we have our Pilot Flying J Chevrolet on point to make a good beginning when they do. Big thanks to all the truck drivers who keep us going as a country, and we’ll be driving in appreciation of all that they do.”– Michael Annett

“Winning last year at Indy really meant a lot to me and I can’t wait to get back there this weekend. Our No. 7 team has been working hard and we’ve been competitive, but we are ready to get back to Victory Lane. With how strong we’ve been as an organization at Indy, I have confidence that our Suave Men team can be there at the end this weekend with another shot at kissing those bricks.” – Justin Allgaier

“I’m ready to get back behind the wheel of this State Water Heaters Chevrolet for JR Motorsports this weekend in Indy. I’ve always liked going there and I feel like we will have a great chance this weekend with Taylor (Moyer, crew chief) and everyone on this No. 8 team. I can’t wait to see what we can do.” – Jeb Burton

“This weekend will be my first time heading to Indianapolis, so I am really looking forward to getting on the track on Friday. JRM has always brought fast Camaros to Indy, especially with this rules package, which gives me a lot of confidence heading into the weekend that we will unload with that same speed with our Switch Chevrolet. It’s going to be unique for sure but I can’t wait to turn some laps on a track with as much history as Indy.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at The Brickyard: JRM enters this weekend at Indianapolis as two-time victors and defending race winner, with William Byron and Justin Allgaier taking the checkered flag in 2017 and 2018, respectively. Overall, in 21 NXS starts at the hallowed speedway, JRM has recorded two wins, seven top fives and 12 top 10s. Allgaier’s victory in 2018 was also a one-two finish for JRM, with teammate Tyler Reddick coming home in second.

• Allgaier Media Availability: JRM driver Justin Allgaier will be stopping by the media center at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for media availability on Friday, Sept. 6 at 3:30 p.m. EST.

• JRM Souvenir Autograph Session: JRM teammates Justin Allgaier and Noah Gragson will be signing autographs at the JR Motorsports / Hendrick Motorsports souvenir trailer at Indianapolis on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 9:30 – 10 a.m. EST; while teammate Michael Annett will be stopping by from 11 – 11:30 a.m. EST.

• Allgaier, Burton, Gragson NXS Autograph Session: Teammates Justin Allgaier, Jeb Burton and Noah Gragson will be participating in the NXS autograph session in the East Chalet #8 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 7 from 10:30 – 11:15 a.m. EST.

• Annett Team Chevy Appearance: JRM driver Michael Annett will be stopping by the Team Chevy Display at 12 p.m. EST on Friday, Sept. 6.