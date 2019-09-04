RCR Event Preview – Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Richard Childress Racing at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … In 69 previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Richard Childress Racing has posted two pole awards (Kevin Harvick in 2003 and Jeff Burton in 2006), three wins (Dale Earnhardt in 1995, Harvick in 2003 and Paul Menard in 2011), 12 top-five and 28 top-10 finishes. RCR Chevrolets have also been atop the leaderboard for a total of 268.

RCR in the MENCS … In 2,971 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts dating back to 1969, RCR has amassed 51 pole awards,108 wins, 489 top-five finishes and 1,074 top-10 finishes, with an average starting position of 17.7 and an average finishing position of 16.2. RCR has earned 15 total championships (six Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series championships with Earnhardt in 1986, ’87, ’90, ’91, ’93 and ’94, six NASCAR Xfinity Series titles, two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series titles and one ARCA Menards Series title) and was the first organization to win titles in NASCAR’s three national series.

A Celebration of 50 Years … Help Richard Childress Racing celebrate their golden anniversary at RCR Fan Day at our campus in Welcome, North Carolina on Friday, October 25. The unique, one-day event is will include driver/owner autograph sessions, panel discussions with key personnel, a kids’ interactive area, pit crew demos, military interaction, shop tours and even a hauler parade to help send off our teams as they head to Martinsville Raceway. Follow RCR’s social media channels for updates regarding Fan Day and all 50th Anniversary events.

Interactive RCR … For up-to-date news and exclusive content, visit RCR’s corporate Twitter page – @RCRracing – along with the RCR Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team Twitter page – @RCRCup, and driver Twitter pages @austindillon3, @TylerReddick and @DanielHemric. Information about the 15-time championship winning organization can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/RichardChildressRacing and at www.RCRracing.com along with official driver pages – http://www.facebook.com/austindillon3 and www.facebook.com/DanielHemric.

Catch the Action … The Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard will be televised live Sunday, September 8 beginning at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

This Week’s Symbicort Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … In six previous Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series attempts at the Brickyard, Dillon’s best finish at the track in the Cup Series is ninth. He also has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at IMS, with a best finish of fifth in 2012. Dillon grew up attending races at the historic Indianapolis Motor Speedway track with his grandfather, car owner Richard Childress. Dillon recalls riding in the pace car as a young child and participated in Victory Lane festivities with Paul Menard in 2011 and Kevin Harvick in 2003 when they won the prestigious race under the RCR banner.

SYMBICORT Partners with the No. 3 at Indy … SYMBICORT is an AstraZeneca product and the sponsor of No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 in the Brickyard 400 with Austin Dillon. You can learn more at MySymbicort.com. AstraZeneca is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of prescription medicines. AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide.

AUSTIN DILLON QUOTES:

How hard is it to get a handle on Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

“Well, Indy is a fast place. You are looking at a wall going into Turn 1. It feels like a never-ending turn there. You can’t see it and it’s just a fun place to cross the bricks. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is a prestigious place, similar to Daytona International Speedway, Darlington Raceway, and a few of the other big tracks that we go to. We love getting there and trying to race for that trophy.”

Racing at Indianapolis Motor speedway with this new package. You’ve done it in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. What do you think this thing is going to race like this time around because it seems like every year it’s different?

“It was a really fun race last year in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. I had a blast running it and I had a fast car. This time around, we’ll be running the package in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, and it will be the last race before the Playoffs. It should be wild. This package gives you an opportunity to really put yourself out there and gives you a chance to win a race and put yourself in the Playoffs.”

Your grandfather is going to be driving the pace car this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Are you going to go up there and give him a little nudge?

“I hope so. It would be cool to sit on the pole so that I can mess with him a little bit. I already told him that’s our goal, to go sit on the pole and give him a little bump before the race.”

Do you think he may have a little trouble getting off the track like Richard Petty did a little while back when he drove the pace car at Darlington Raceway?

“Pop Pop usually has something up his sleeve. He’s not going to go out there and let it be just a regular pace car ride.”

Daniel Hemric and the No. 8 Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … Hemric will be making his first Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in this weekend’s Brickyard 400. The Kannapolis, North Carolina, native has two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at IMS, recording one top-five and two top-10 finishes, with 26 laps led. In those two Xfinity Series starts, Hemric recorded an average start of 10.5 and an average finish of 6.5.

About Liberty National Life Insurance … Founded in 1900, Liberty National Life Insurance Company is licensed in 49 states and headquartered in McKinney, Texas. Liberty National provides life and supplemental health insurance to middle-income Americans through individual and worksite sales by captive, contracted insurance sales representatives. Liberty National has local, independently operated offices throughout the United States. Its Agents and Managers actively participate in numerous charitable outreach initiatives throughout the year. Liberty National has more than 3.7 million life and supplemental health insurance policies in force (as of 9/18). For more than 40 consecutive years, Liberty National has earned the A+ (Superior) Financial Strength Rating from A.M. Best Company (as of 7/18). Every year since 1995, Liberty National has been named to the Ward’s 50 Life-Health List (as of 7/18). For more about Liberty National, please visit our website at LibertyNational.com.

Meet the Driver … Hemric is scheduled to take part in a series of activities with kids during the Indianapolis Motor Speedway hauler parade on Friday, Sept. 6, starting at 6:30 p.m. local time. Hemric will be paired with a team of kids to take on Brad Keselowski and his team of kids in a series of fun and engaging activities.

DANIEL HEMRIC QUOTES:

What is the biggest difference you expect to find between the Xfinity Series car and the Cup Series car for your first start in the Brickyard 400?

“The team that does the best job of figuring out this aerodynamic package and how to be effective in traffic will excel. We had a similar package with the Xfinity Series cars last year at Indy, but it wasn’t quite as receptive to the aero wake that we find with these Cup cars. You can be a little more aggressive about how close in line you can run with other cars. That has been a little bit of a hurdle for us, in particular. I really believe, truly, that we’re making gains and helping our race cars on all aspects when it comes to that. I look forward to making my first start in the Brickyard 400. Indianapolis Motor Speedway is such a prestigious place. I remember as a kid, in the mid-1990s, watching NASCAR go there for the first time, Jeff Gordon winning the first race and Dale Earnhardt winning the second go around. Those are some of my fondest memories as a kid watching NASCAR. It is going to be really special to be part of that event for the first time.”

Richard Childress is driving the Chevrolet pace car this weekend for the Brickyard 400. What is that going to mean to have him to lead the field to green?

“Hopefully we can be on the front row with one of our RCR Chevy’s to bump draft his Camaro ZL1, that would be pretty special. For him being part of one of the first NASCAR races ran there to now myself driving the No. 8 car and obviously his grandson (Austin Dillon), that would be pretty special if we sat on the front row to mess with him. It’s cool to see NASCAR put it in Richard’s hands like that let him go have some fun and enjoy his 50 years in the sport. You can tell he’s pretty pumped about it and I look forward to it.”

Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … In 28 Series starts at the 2.5-mile speedway, RCR has captured one victory with Ty Dillon in 2014. The Welcome, North Carolina, organization has completed 2,584 laps of the 2,652 (97.4 percent) that they have competed. RCR has accumulated nine top-five finishes, 20 top-10 finishes, led 83 laps and averages a starting position of 10.4 and finishing position of 8.9.

Darlington Review … Tyler Reddick picked up a stage win and led the most laps before coming home with a second-place finish during last weekend’s race at Darlington Raceway.

The Points …Tyler Reddick remains the current Xfinity Series points leader.

Social Media … To keep up with the latest updates from RCR’s Xfinity Series teams, follow @RCRracing and @RCRNXS on Twitter. Updates can also be found via RCR’s Facebook Page and Instagram (@RCRracing).

Catch the Action … Coverage of this week’s Indiana 250 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will be televised live on Saturday, September 7, beginning at 3 p.m. Eastern Time on NBCSN. It will also be broadcast live on the IMS Radio Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Satellite Radio, channel 90.

Tyler Reddick and the No. 2 Anderson’s Maple Syrup Chevrolet Camaro at Indianapolis Motor Speedway … Tyler Reddick has two previous NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with his best start of ninth and best finish of second coming during last year’s event.

About Anderson’s Maple Syrup … In 1928, Paul Anderson first shared the distinct taste of Wisconsin’s Northwoods by producing sweet pure maple syrup and starting a 90-year pure maple syrup tradition. Three generations later his grandson, Steve Anderson, still carries on this syrup making heritage by bottling pure maple syrup from the same sugar bush his grandfather tapped for so many years. Anderson’s Maple Syrup is pure, all natural and a healthy alternative for families. From its humble roots in Cumberland, Wisconsin; Anderson’s Maple Syrup is still made with the love your family would expect. Try Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup in coffee or tea as a sweetener, and on ice cream as a topping. Today, some of the top barbecue grillers and chefs in the country eye Anderson’s as one of the best ingredients and glazes for most meats, fruits & veggies for summertime use and ham glazes for the special occasions. From our farm to your kitchen Anderson’s can be found in grocery & specialty stores around the country. “Everything tastes better with Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup”. For more information on Anderson’s Maple Syrup, visit andersonsmaplesyrup.com, and follow Anderson’s Maple Syrup Racing on Twitter via @AndersonsMaple and on Facebook via AndersonsMapleSyrup.

Powered by Pure Fuel … The Anderson family eats, breathes, and sleeps Pure Maple Syrup. They have for over 90 years! When Steve Anderson’s sister started talking about the energy gels that she and her friends use during marathon training, he was listening. They’ve heard one common complaint – these gels are thick and even with plenty of water can be difficult to swallow and digest. It got him thinking. What is it that your body needs to keep you fueled when working out? A little research quickly revealed that the family’s passion is good for something other than breakfast. It turns out, Anderson’s Pure Maple Syrup has the same nutrients that endurance athletes and mid-endurance athletes need but is easier to swallow and digest when working out. So, they put Anderson’s Organic Pure Maple Syrup in a gel packet and called it Pure Fuel. Pure because it is an All Natural, Organic Pure Maple Syrup with nothing added. It is straight from the tree to you. Fuel because it supports your performance with natural nutrients that your body needs like manganese, zinc and potassium, along with over 60 antioxidants. The most obvious source of Fuel for athletes is carbohydrate intake. Research shows that the most efficient way to replenish carbs while working out is with a combination of fructose and glucose, and guess what? Pure Maple Syrup and Pure Fuel are natural sources for these energy boosters! With Pure Fuel there is no need for chemical manipulation or additives. So, give Pure Fuel a try. The Anderson family think you’ll find that, just like Steve Anderson’s sister and her friends, this stuff works! Visit OrganicPureFuel.com to learn more.

Meet Reddick … Fans can meet Reddick when he takes part in a Q&A session at the Team Chevy display beginning at 11 a.m. local time on Saturday, September 7.

TYLER REDDICK QUOTES:

The drive to the Xfinity Series Playoffs is almost over, but how do you think these last couple of weeks are shaping up for the No. 2 team?

“So far, it’s been good for the No. 2 team. We’ve continued to show our strength and capability to overcome a lot of adversity. On the weekends where we have a lot of things stacked against us, we’ve been able to overcome them and still have good finishes, putting us in contention to win races. I feel like when teams get to those moments in the Playoffs, that’s when our true colors are going to come out and we’re ready for it. I think we’ve also had decent speed almost everywhere we’ve gone, and that’s helped up stayed consistent. We’re working really hard and hope we can break through to win again soon to help carry momentum into the Playoffs.”

Going back to Indy this weekend with the same package for the third year now, how does that track race for you?

“It races really well. The aero package seems to work the best at Indy and puts on a good show for the fans. Last year, I came up one spot short in the race, so this is a weekend I’ve been waiting for. I think with the momentum the No. 2 Anderson’s Maple Syrup team has shown these past few weeks, we’ll have a shot at it if we continue preparing as we have been. Indy is one place I think would be really cool to visit Victory Lane at.”