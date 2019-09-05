Roush Fenway Weekly Advance – Indy

Regular Season Finale on Tap at Indy

Roush Fenway Racing heads to the most famous speedway in the world this weekend as the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) ends its regular season at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with the Brickyard 400. RFR has 17 top-five finishes at the 2.5-mile track dating back to 1994, the first year of competition for NASCAR.

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Sunday, Sept. 8 | 2 p.m. ET

NBC, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Acorns Ford Mustang

· Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Chasing History

Indianapolis is one of just three active MENCS tracks that Roush Fenway has not visited Victory Lane at, along with Chicagoland Speedway and Kentucky Speedway. Despite not earning a victory, Roush Fenway has finished in the second position on four separate occasions (1998, 2003, 2006 and 2008) with drivers Mark Martin, Matt Kenseth and Carl Edwards.

Ragan’s Row

Former Roush Fenway driver David Ragan earned the organization’s first pole position at the famed 2.5-mile speedway in the 2011 running of this event. Overall, Roush Fenway has had one of its Fords on the front-row at the hallowed speedway four times.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has made 95 starts in the MENCS at Indianapolis dating back to 1994. In that span, RFR has 16 top-five and 30 top-10 finishes, with an average finish of 18.3. Jack Roush’s Fords have completed 14370 of the 15261 (94.2 percent) of the laps at the famed 2.5-mile track.

Xfinity Wins in Indiana

Roush Fenway has earned victories in the Xfinity Series in the state of Indiana before, recording two victories at the then named Indianapolis Raceway Park with Greg Biffle in 2002 and Edwards in 2009. Biffle’s victory was his fourth and final win of the 2002 NASCAR Xfinity Series season that helped propel the Roush Fenway driver to the Xfinity Series championship.

Where They Rank

· Newman enters the weekend needing a strong run to make it into the NASCAR Playoffs. He and Daniel Suarez are tied for the 16th and final spot, but Suarez holds the tiebreaker (best finish of 2019). Clint Bowyer, currently 15th, has an eight-point advantage while Jimmie Johnson is 18 back in 18th, with the four battling for the final two spots Sunday.

· Stenhouse enters Indy needing a win, currently 21st in points.

By the Numbers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Race Win T5 T10 Pole Laps Led AvSt AvFn Miles

95 0 16 30 1 14370 178 21.7 18.3 35925

15 0 1 6 0 1420 2 14.9 12.8 3550

110 0 17 36 1 15790 180 19.3 17.3 39475