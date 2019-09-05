Weekend Schedule for Indianapolis

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series heads to Indianapolis Motor Speedway this weekend for the final race of the regular season. Kyle Busch clinched the regular season championship after his third-place finish in the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

There are only two open spots in the Playoffs with four drivers on the bubble. Clint Bowyer (15th) has an eight-point lead over Daniel Suarez (16th) and Ryan Newman (17th). He has a 26-point lead over Jimmie Johnson in 18th.

The Xfinity Series will also compete at Indy with two races remaining before their Playoffs begin. Richard Childress Racing’s Tyler Reddick can clinch the regular season championship if he has a 61-point lead at the end of the race over second-place Christopher Bell. He has a 51-point lead heading into the Indiana 250.

Please see the complete schedule below. All times are Eastern.

Friday, Sept. 6

1:05 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series First Practice – NBC Sports App/Airing tape-delayed at 2 p.m. on NBCSN

3:05 p.m. – 3:55 p.m.: Xfinity Series Final Practice – NBC Sports App/Airing tape-delayed at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 7

11:05 a.m. – 11:55 a.m.: Cup Series First Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

12:05 p.m. – Xfinity Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions)

1:30 p.m. – 2:20 p.m.: Cup Series Final Practice – NBCSN/NBC Sports App

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series Indiana 250 (Stages 30/60/100 Laps = 250 Miles) NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, Sept. 8

10:35 a.m. – Cup Series Qualifying – Impound (Single Vehicle/One Lap All Positions) – NBCSN/NBC Sports App/PRN

2 p.m.: Cup Series Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard (Stages 50/100/160 Laps = 400 Miles) – NBC/NBC Sports App/PRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

