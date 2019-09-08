Harvick dominates at Indy

Kevin Harvick won the 26th Annual Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Sunday. Harvick dominated the race by leading all but 42 laps en route to his second victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the 48th of his career.

“Yeah, this is great. Got to say thanks to all the fans. Can’t tell you how much ‑‑ yeah, that’s great. How much coming to Indianapolis means to me, as a kid I watched Rick Mears win Indy 500s and got to be around him as a kid, and he was my hero, so coming here and winning here is pretty awesome.” Harvick said.

This was Harvick’s third victory of the season and the 17th top-10 finish in 2019.

“Yeah, I don’t know if we had the best car, but we had the fastest car. We gave up the lead there on one of those restarts and then we came and pitted, and the caution came out, and it worked our way. We’ve given so many away just because of circumstances here, and the way that the caution flag fell today actually worked in our favor. It gave us control of the race and we were able to keep control of the race and not make any mistakes and here we are in Victory Lane at one of the greatest places on earth to race.” Harvick said.

In a rare schedule that saw qualifying early Sunday morning, Harvick qualified on the pole. Stages were broken into 50/50/60 to make up the 160 lap race.

Stage 1 Lap 1- Lap 50

On lap 12, potential playoff contender Daniel Suarez slapped the wall off Turn 2 having fluid left on the track and brought out the first caution of the day. A mess broke on pit road where several drivers got jacked up. An incident saw Chase Elliott get turned around causing a back up on pit road. Jimmie Johnson, Martin Truex Jr, Bubba Wallace, William Byron and Austin Dillon were all involved.

Johnson had the most damage, as he would have to come back down pit road for a right rear issue. Then after the restart, Kurt Busch had a left front tire rub which saw him making a pit stop shortly after on lap 17. With the incident from pit road, Truex Jr had left front damage from his car. Also during the stint, Brad Keselowski had reported a possible vibration, but it was minimal.

The second caution flew on lap 43 for a violent hit by the No. 00 of Landon Cassill who hit the wall hard after a right front tire went down. Cassill walked out under his own power and was okay.

Under the caution, Joey Logano and Ryan Newman played pit strategy by staying out to get the top spots and everyone else wound up pitting.

A restart came with four to go in Stage 1, however, the field was slowed once more with Erik Jones and Keselowski making contact with each other off Turn 2. Jones hit the wall hard and Keselowski’s car went sliding down to hit the tire barrier. Both drivers would be okay.

Due to the incident so late in the stage, Stage 1 ended under yellow and it saw Team Penske’s Joey Logano taking the stage win. Kyle Larson, Harvick, Ryan Blaney, Newman, Johnson, Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher wound out the top-10 stage finishers. A red flag would eventually come out to allow track workers clean up the accident.

Stage 2 Lap 57- Lap 100

Stage 2 almost saw a long green flag run to the end of the stage, before a caution was brought out by Kyle Busch, as his motor would expire and his car came to a stop on pit road going up in smoke. NASCAR would fly the yellow due to the car being stopped.

At the time of caution, Johnson was the leader and green flag pit stops was taking place. Harvick had already pitted on lap 85 and caught the break with the timing of the yellow. With the yellow, Harvick would cycle out as the leader for the restart.

Like the ending of Stage 1, another caution was seen for debris in Turn 2 on lap 97, therefore the stage ended under yellow once more.

This time it was Harvick who would end up winning the stage. Logano, Larson, Blaney, Logano, Clint Bowyer, Suarez, Kurt Busch, Johnson and William Byron were the top-10 stage finishers for Stage 2.

Stage 3 Lap 105- Lap 160

When Stage 3 began, a major wreck broke out in Turn 2 where it saw Jimmie Johnson hit the wall. With the accident, this would end Johnson’s championship hopes for the first time in his career. Kurt Busch, Byron, Buescher, Menard, Kligerman and Daniel Hemric were also involved in the crash.

In what seemed liked a potential race loosing moment for Harvick, Blaney took the lead for a short while before green flag pit stops began with 34 to go. Harvick pitted from the lead two laps later and once again, a caution was flown for the No. 42 of Larson who hit the wall.

Two more yellows was seen, one with 26 to go for Bowman spinning off Turn 2 and hitting the inside wall on the back stretch. The other with 14 to go with Matt Tifft hitting the wall in Turns 1 and 2.

This would set up a late race restart with nine to go. Logano was on the outside row and tried to make a move on Harvick on the back stretch. However, Harvick closed him off, checked out from the field and went on to win his third race of the season, the 48th of his career.

“As long as I was side-by-side going into Turn 1, I just didn’t feel like they were going to pass me,” Harvick added to PRN Radio. “I felt like I could hold my car in the second lane for the first three corners and nobody ever made it to the fourth corner on the inside line. So for us, I just needed to stay side-by-side and I wasn’t trying the bottom again, and that didn’t work. Luckily, things worked our way.”

With three wins this season, Harvick is going to compete for the championship and hopes to win his second title for the first time since 2013. Harvick led five times for 118 laps for his second career Indy win.

There were nine cautions for 48 laps and 13 lead changes among eight drivers.

Up Next: With the playoff grid set, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers began their 10 race playoff run next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Official Results