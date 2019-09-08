Harvick qualifies on the pole at Indy

Kevin Harvick qualified on the pole position for the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard on Sunday with a lap of 48.44 seconds, 185.766 mph. This is Harvick’s third pole position at The Brickyard.

The Stewart Haas Racing(SHR) driver notes the starting spot is important in order to win the race.

“It’s very important,” Harvick said to PRN Radio. “I wish we had that first pit stall to go with it to cap off the pole with our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang, but still a great job by our guys. Track position is going to be the name of the game today, having things fall your way but you’re still going have to have the handling of your car throughout the long runs in order to keep yourself out front and to have the option to put two tires on at any point.”

“So there’s another of things that’s going to come into play. The cloud cover obviously has changed things a little bit compared to the bright sun we had yesterday, so the track conditions are a little bit better today, so we’ll see how that affects the handling of the car.”

Track position isn’t the only thing that’s real important today. This race is also important to the playoff bubble drivers having one last shot to make the playoffs that start next weekend in Las Vegas.

Paul Menard qualified second, Clint Bowyer was third, Jimmie Johnson fifth, Daniel Hemric 11th, Ricky Stenhouse Jr 12th, Daniel Suarez 18th and Ryan Newman 22nd who all sit on possible elimination in order to compete for the championship.

NBCSN coverage of the Big Machine Vodka 400 starts at 12:30 p.m./ET on NBCSN. Then will switch over to regular NBC with Countdown To Green at 1:30 p.m./ET.

With weather in the area and potential for more, the start time of the race has been moved up to 2:05 p.m./ET.

Stages will be 50/50/60 to make up the 160 lap race.

