TEAM CHEVY AT INDIANAPOLIS: Post-Race Notes and Quotes

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 AT THE BRICKYARD

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES

SEPTEMBER 8, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

3rd BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOY CAMARO ZL1

4th WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1

9th CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1

12th AUSTIN DILLON, NO. 3 SYMBICORT CAMARO ZL1

13th TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL RACE RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Joey Logano (Ford)

3rd Bubba Wallace (Chevrolet)

4th William Byron (Chevrolet)

5th Clint Bowyer (Ford)

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season continues next weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway with the South Point 400 on Sunday, September 15 at 7:00 P.M. ET. Live coverage can be found on NBCSN, NBC Sports Gold, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

TEAM CHEVY POST-RACE NOTES AND QUOTES:

BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 3rd

“Heck of a day. I don’t know to say. We had speed all weekend in our Victory Junction Chevrolet. We never gave up all day no matter what happened on pit road. I still don’t know what happened. We went from the lowest of lows, to the almost highest of highs! It was just a solid day for our team. Smaller organizations having big runs. It is very uncommon these days. Almost like David and Goliath. Everything kind of clicked today for us. These little teams aren’t supposed to run with the big teams. It was a good day.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 LIBERTY UNIVERSITY CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 4th

“I don’t know what happened on pit road at the beginning of the race, but other than that, it was a good day. I think it is a result of so many lead lap cars coming down the road at the same time, and there is really only one lane to turn into your pit box. We are used to three lanes to come down pit road and turn into our pit box, but here we only have two. It makes it tough.

“With Jimmie and I it was a racing thing. I really didn’t have anywhere to go. Once Kurt (Busch) slipped by and we were three wide, I was trying to give him enough room and not slide up in to Jimmie but unfortunately there just wasn’t enough room.”

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 NAPA AUTO PARTS CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 9th

“I haven’t seen a replay of the pit road incident, but one thing about Indy is pit road is so narrow w. You have to start braking before you turn into your box which is typically not the case. I think that was a contributor. I apologize if I didn’t stop quick enough. Once they all started stopping, they stopped so fast, I didn’t get stopped quick enough and about the time I got stopped, somebody piled into me. It was one of those chain reaction things. I hate that it happened, especially that early in the race, but luckily, we were able to piece our car back together and finish the race. My crew worked hard during to get us better. So, it finished alright.”

TY DILLON, NO. 13 GEICO CAMARO ZL1 – Finished 13th

“Today was another solid day for our GEICO team. We continued to make the car better and better throughout the race and were able to miss the accidents in front of us. I battled a tight car for most of the race but Justin (Alexander) and I worked through adjustments together. I’m proud of my team for working hard all weekend and to finish 13th is more momentum for us to carry into next week. We continue to build our program and runs like this show that we are making gains.”

KYLE LARSON, NO. 42 MCDONALD’S CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined due to crash; Finished 33rd

“I am kind of happy with how the day went except for crashing myself out. I am proud of the car my team brought. I felt like I had the best car probably. I didn’t get to see the No. 1 car, but he seemed fast as well. I was really, really good. I was happy with that, but upset with myself that I crashed myself. I’m looking forward to the playoffs. We’ve had faster, and faster cars every race.”

DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 LIBERTY NATIONAL CAMARO ZL1 – Sidelined due to crash; Finished 34th

“I felt like we had a good restart there and I got to the bottom, which is where you need to be, then next thing I knew I saw the 48 (Jimmie Johnson) sideways. I saw the left side of his car, his nose through the grass. I thought I had it missed and someone got turned down and caught me in the right side of the Liberty National Chevrolet Camaro Zl1 and turned me into the outside wall. I’m not sure what started it or what happened – just chaos. This was an important day, making my first Brickyard 400 start, all the way up until the point where we were crashed. That’s been the story for this No. 8 team all year. Everybody on this team works too hard to have this many unfortunate things happen to us. We’ll put this one behind us and move on to Las Vegas next week.”

