TEAM CHEVY AT INDIANAPOLIS: Unofficial Qualifying Results

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES

INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY

BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 AT THE BRICKYARD

TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 8, 2019

TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

5th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1

8th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1

11th DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 LIBERTY NATIONAL CAMARO ZL1

13th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1

15th BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1

TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:

POS. DRIVER

1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)

2nd Paul Menard (Ford)

3rd Clint Bowyer (Ford)

4th Joey Logano (Ford)

5th Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)

NBC will telecast the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway live at 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday, September 8. The NBC Sports Gold app will stream the race and live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

About Chevrolet

Founded in 1911 in Detroit, Chevrolet is one of the world’s largest car brands, doing business in more than 100 countries and selling more than 4.0 million cars and trucks a year. Chevrolet provides customers with fuel-efficient vehicles that feature engaging performance, design that makes the heart beat, passive and active safety features and easy-to-use technology, all at a value. More information on Chevrolet models can be found at www.chevrolet.com.