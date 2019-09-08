TEAM CHEVY AT INDIANAPOLIS: Unofficial Qualifying Results

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES
INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY
BIG MACHINE VODKA 400 AT THE BRICKYARD
TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS
SEPTEMBER 8, 2019
TOP TEAM CHEVY UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
5th JIMMIE JOHNSON, NO. 48 ALLY CAMARO ZL1
8th KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 MONSTER ENERGY CAMARO ZL1
11th DANIEL HEMRIC, NO. 8 LIBERTY NATIONAL CAMARO ZL1
13th ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 NATIONWIDE CAMARO ZL1
15th BUBBA WALLACE, NO. 43 WORLD WIDE TECHNOLOGY CAMARO ZL1
TOP FIVE UNOFFICIAL QUALIFYING RESULTS:
POS. DRIVER
1st Kevin Harvick (Ford)
2nd Paul Menard (Ford)
3rd Clint Bowyer (Ford)
4th Joey Logano (Ford)
5th Jimmie Johnson (Chevrolet)
NBC will telecast the Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway live at 2:00 p.m. ET Sunday, September 8. The NBC Sports Gold app will stream the race and live coverage can also be found on PRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.
