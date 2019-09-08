Wallace scores best career finish since Daytona 500 of 2018

Despite all the talk about the who was in and who was out of the playoffs, there was a lot of attention to one familiar car after the race was over and that was the famed No. 43 of Richard Petty Motorsports. Bubba Wallace brought home the No. 43 World Wide Technology Chevrolet to a third place finish.

“I haven’t had a high like that since Daytona last year,” Wallace explained to PRN Radio. “Man, we unloaded with a ton of speed and we’ve been unloading with that last month and a half, two months. We just haven’t transitioned that over to the race, but for some reason, it started off Saturday morning to right now and it led over to a third place finish at Indy. A racetrack where I showed up last year for my first Cup debut and didn’t see the place until the drop of the green flag of the race.”

“To come here, it just speaks volume to my guys at Richard Petty Motorsports are able to do with such limited resources. I can’t thank World Wide Technology enough for making that big leap last year and making another leap with us this year. You know being here, jumping on our cars. We’re not where we want to be, but we can always be better. This is a hell of day, just thankful and grateful to be here.”

With the third place finish, it was Wallace’s first top five of the season.