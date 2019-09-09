BACK-TO-BACK FORD WINS AT INDIANAPOLIS MOTOR SPEEDWAY- HARVICK KISSES THE BRICKS

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – September 9, 2019 – Kevin Harvick was the big winner at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, winning the Brickyard 400. This was Harvick’s third win of the season and Stewart-Haas Racing’s 54th overall Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win. In addition, this marked Ford’s second win in a row at the Brickyard (Brad Keselowski 2018).

“Congratulations Kevin, Tony, Gene, and the No. 4 crew” said Doug Yates, President and CEO of Roush Yates Engines. “Our Ford Performance teams were fast in qualifying as Kevin, Paul, Clint, and Joey qualified 1 through 4. To see the cars and drivers perform at the highest level in the sport is a testament to the team’s effort and determination to win. It’s special to be able to kiss the bricks two years in the row and congratulations to our Ford drivers advancing to this year’s playoffs.”

One of the world’s iconic racetracks and crown-jewel events in the sport proved to be the perfect match for Harvick, as he came out strong during Sunday morning’s qualifying, to secure the pole with a 48.448 second run at 185.766 mph.

Harvick led 119 laps (297.5 miles) of the 160-lap race and scored the Stage 2 win on his way to crossing the bricks to capture the checkered flag. This marked Harvick’s second career win at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Stage 1 winner, Logano, came in second, making it a 1-2 finish for Ford Performance.

“Well, I know how much it means to everybody on our Mobil 1 Ford Mustang team,” commented Harvick in Victory Lane. “Just got to thank Busch beer, Jimmy John’s, Hunt Brother, Haas Automation, everybody at Stewart‑Haas Racing, all these guys that make this car go around, I know how much this means to really everybody, and this is a great engine package that Roush Yates has been to Victory Lane twice now, once at Michigan and the same engine here. That’s a huge credit to those guys and Mobil 1 for everything that they put under this car. Just can’t thank everybody enough. This is awesome.”

Six Ford Mustangs finished in the top-10 of the Brickyard 400. Following Harvick and Logano, was Stewart-Haas Racing teammate, Clint Bowyer P5, Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney P7, Roush Fenway’s Ryan Newman P8, and the Wood Brother’s Paul Menard in P10.

The MENCS Playoff driver field is now set with seven Ford Performance Mustangs making the field of 16. The Ford driver field is led by Harvick in P4, Logano P5, Brad Keselowski P6, Blaney P12, Aric Almirola P14, Bowyer P15, and Newman P16.

NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend where the 2019 Monster Energy Cup Series playoffs will be kicked off.

Cole Custer and Chase Briscoe posted a top-10 finish in Saturday’s Indiana 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Xfinity playoff field will be set in Las Vegas, Nevada this coming weekend. Currently Custer with six wins is currently ranked P3, Austin Cindric with two wins in P5 and with one win on the season Chase Briscoe is ranked P6.

Reference the full 2019 schedule on roushyates.com.

