Bowyer, Newman make 2019 playoffs

In what has been an up and down year for Clint Bowyer’s No. 14 team, the Kansas native made it into the Playoffs. Bowyer came into the Indy race facing the possibility of elimination but the Stewart-Haas Racing driver clinched a spot with a fifth-place finish.

“I definitely think we got the ship in the right direction,” Bowyer said to PRN Radio. “Talking about the ship, it was setting sail for the 4 car today. That’s a Stewart-Haas car, that’s a Ford Mustang. I’m excited about our momentum, single-digit finishes here with three in a row, rolling into the Playoffs. We finally got some mojo, some things going on our side. So we just got to keep that together and roll off into the Playoffs and move on to some rounds.”

Roush Fenway Racing driver Ryan Newman Racing also raced his way into the Playoffs by earning an eighth-place finish Sunday afternoon at Indy. Newman started 22nd and worked hard for his ninth top-10 of the season.

“Our credentials don’t show a lot for leading laps, poles, wins and stuff like that,” Newman told PRN Radio. “The effort that went into that, might be that of a guy that’s leading the points. We’ll just have to keep on going. Real proud of everybody at Roush Fenway getting this Acorns into the Playoffs. These next three races, there’s no guarantee getting into the next 10.”