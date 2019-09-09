Logano falls short at Indy

It was a good effort for Joey Logano and his No. 22 crew but they fell a little short of scoring that elusive win at Indianapolis.

Logano qualified fourth and really did not fall back at all during the race. He was able to win the first stage and finish fourth in the second stage. The Team Penske driver swapped the lead a couple of times with Kevin Harvick. In fact, Logano led 11 laps and even had a shot to win the race with a late-race restart that came with nine to go. In the end, Logano had to settle for second place.

“We were the second best car of the cars that were still running,” Logano jokingly told PRN Radio. “Which may actually mean we were a fourth-place car in general. Proud of our Shell Pennzoil team. We needed a solid day, we had a rough month. It was nice to be able to finish where we should and have a shot at winning the race.”

“I would like to do it again, I don’t know if we had something for them. I was hoping for a green-white-checker at the end there, I was hoping for a caution. I was saving my tires there and he (Harvick) was too far up there to catch. Like I said, good momentum builder with the Playoffs coming up and we’ll head to Vegas, the track we won at the last time we were there. Coming off a solid finish here, so we’re ready to go.”

Logano is seeded fourth in the playoff standings.