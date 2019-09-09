Rock the ROVAL™ Party Features Yacht Rock Revue, Tim Dugger, Trackside Live Driver Appearances

Charlotte Motor Speedway’s Rock the ROVAL™ party on Saturday, Sept. 28, will feature a Yacht Rock Revue concert on the frontstretch turf as well as a Tim Dugger concert and driver appearances at Trackside Live to build excitement for the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, the cutoff race in the first round of the NASCAR Playoffs



Fans can buy tickets to the Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 by visiting online or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267); Saturday or Sunday tickets are good for the Rock the ROVAL™ party; Kids’ tickets cost just $10

CONCORD, N.C. (Sept. 9, 2019) – Fans seeking to kick their Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 weekend into high gear will have a golden opportunity to crank up the volume on Saturday, Sept. 28. Charlotte Motor Speedway will host a rollicking Rock the ROVAL™ party with a concert featuring Yacht Rock Revue – the “greatest show on surf” – performing hits from the 1970s and 1980s to build excitement for the weekend’s showpiece, the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400.

The acclaimed Yacht Rock Revue performance on the speedway’s frontstretch turf headlines the second Rock the ROVAL™ party, with the sound and thrill of stadium rock coming to America’s Home for Racing in a Saturday-night shindig no fan will want to miss. Additionally, fans can enjoy a concert with country music star Tim Dugger and driver appearances at the speedway’s Trackside Live stage as part of the Rock the ROVAL™ festivities.

Ticketholders to either the Sept. 28 Drive for the Cure 250 presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina or the Sept. 29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400 will have access to both concerts.

To purchase tickets to the Sept. 27-29 Bank of America ROVAL™ 400, fans can call the speedway’s ticket office at 1-800-455-FANS (3267) or shop online at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com.

