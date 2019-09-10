Angela Ruch – World of Westgate 200

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 The Ruch Life Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Angela Ruch

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @Angela_Ruch

Angela Ruch on Racing at Las Vegas: “I’m so excited to be heading back to Las Vegas where I raced earlier this season,” said Ruch. “We had a top-15 run going before we had radio issues, causing us to have to pit a few times to get it fixed, and ended up 16th. My Niece Motorsports guys are preparing me a fast Chevrolet Silverado and I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel.”

Ruch at Las Vegas: Friday night’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks Ruch’s second start at the 1.5-mile track. Earlier this season, Ruch started 22nd and finished 16th.

This will be Ruch’s sixth start with Niece Motorsports. The new mom has made seven NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series starts so far this season, with a best finish of eighth in Daytona.

On the Truck: The No. 44 Chevrolet will carry The Ruch Life colors this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The Ruch life not only follows the emotional and unpredictable journey of Angela Ruch’s return to the race track, but also her and her husband’s journey to adopt a baby and start a family.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.