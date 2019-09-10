CMR Construction & Roofing to Extend Sponsorship of GMS Racing and Brett Moffitt

STATESVILLE, N.C. (Sept. 10, 2019) — After Brett Moffitt drove the No. 24 CMR Construction & Roofing Silverado to Victory Lane at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park last month, GMS Racing announced today that CMR will sponsor additional races with Moffitt in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS).

CMR will sponsor Moffitt in four of the five remaining NGOTS races this season, including Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway this Friday, Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway (Oct. 12), Martinsville (Va.) Speedway (Oct. 26) and the season finale at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway (Nov. 15). CMR also has options for additional races with GMS Racing in the 2020 season.

“CMR is excited to extend our sponsorship of Brett Moffitt,” said CEO, Steve Soule. “Brett impressed us all with an incredible win in Canada on our first sponsorship with him. CMR customers are huge NASCAR fans, and they have been following along on Facebook and Instagram, joining us as we cheer Brett on. This is a fun opportunity to share with our community, especially when we get to celebrate together. We look forward to watching Brett bring home many more victories in the CMR colors.”

“I’m pumped to have CMR on board with us for more races,” said Moffitt. “We won in Canada for their first race with us, and hopefully we’ll have more trips to Victory Lane with them this season. Not many sponsors get a win in their first race with a new team, so that was pretty cool.”

Moffitt is the defending NGOTS champion and is currently leading the playoff point standings by virtue of his two wins in the Round of 8. He is locked into the Round of 6, which begins at Talladega next month.

ABOUT CMR CONSTRUCTION & ROOFING

CMR Construction & Roofing is the champion solution for high-end residential and commercial roofing services. As the 12th largest roofing company in the U.S. and the 1st in Florida, CMR delivers the most comprehensive roofing solutions available with speed, accuracy, and absolute customer satisfaction. Our team comprises over 500 highly trained roofing experts. We provide superior products, craftsmanship, and customer-focused practices that ensure CMR roofs look beautiful and last a lifetime. Learn more at https://cmrconstruction.com.

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.

