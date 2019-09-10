Gander Trucks Advance: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 5 Dylan Lupton | No. 15 Anthony Alfredo | No. 17 Tyler Ankrum | No. 54 Natalie Decker

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 1.5-mile tri-oval

Race: 19 of 23

Event: World of Westgate 200 (134 laps, 201 miles)

No. 5 Dylan Lupton

No. 15 Anthony Alfredo

No. 17 Tyler Ankrum

No. 54 Natalie Decker

Schedule:

Friday, September 13

11:05 a.m…………Final Practice

5:35 a.m…………..Qualifying (FS1)

9:00 p.m………….Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Dylan Lupton, No. 5 DGR-Crosley Toyota Tundra

Dylan Lupton will return to DGR-Crosley’s No. 5 Toyota Tundra entry this weekend as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads west to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. Friday’s World of Westgate 200 will mark Lupton’s fourth race of the season for the team.

While it will be the 25-year-olds first attempt at the 1.5-mile track in the Truck Series, Lupton has one previous start at the track in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He also has two starts at tracks 1.5-miles or larger in the Truck Series this season where he earned a fifth and 10th-place finish at Kentucky Motor Speedway and Chicagoland Speedway. While Lupton averages a 14th-place starting position and a 14th-place finish with DGR-Crosley, he has one top-five and two top-10 finishes. His only finish outside of the top-10 occurred at Bristol Motor Speedway where he was caught up in an accident. With three races remaining on his schedule this season, Lupton is looking to capture his first Truck Series win this weekend in Las Vegas.

Lupton will have his regular team at Las Vegas in crew chief Blake Bainbridge leading the charge and Chris Monez guiding him from the spotter stand.

The World of Westgate 200 will broadcast live at 9:00 p.m., ET on FS1.

Lupton on Las Vegas: “It’s been a couple of weeks since I’ve been in a truck, but I’m looking forward to getting back in action with the DGR-Crosley guys this week. Obviously, Bristol didn’t go as we had hoped, but we have an opportunity to recover in a big way on Friday night. I’ve got three races left with DGR-Crosley, and I’m determined to put us in Victory Lane by the end of the season. I’ve never been to Las Vegas in a Truck, but I have some laps in an Xfinity car. I’m hoping the transition will be seamless, and we can carry a lot of speed for not only qualifying but the race.” Anthony Alfredo, No. 15 Sim Seats Toyota Tundra After a month hiatus, Anthony Alfredo will return to the seat of the No. 15 as the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series heads to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway. Alfredo will have a different look this weekend as Sim Seats will adorn the sides of his Tundra for the World of Westgate 200.



The 20-year-old Ridgefield, Conn. native has one previous start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway which occurred earlier this season. In his lone start at the 1.5-mile track, Alfredo started 14th and finished 18th. However, the result doesn’t show the impressive efforts of the No. 15 team. Alfredo was forced to rebound from several issues in the spring race, working himself inside the top-10 multiple times. A loose wheel ultimately relegated him to an 18th-place finish. With six starts at 1.5-mile tracks this season, Alfredo has an average starting position of 14th and an average finish of 18th. His best finish of the season occurred at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he collected his first Truck Series top-10. Alfredo will have his regular team with him in Las Vegas with crew chief Chris Lawson and veteran Cup spotter Eddie D’Hondt. The 134 lap World of Westgate 200 will be broadcast live on FS1 on Friday, Sept. 13 beginning at 8:30 p.m., ET. Alfredo on Las Vegas: “I am really excited to head to Vegas since it is only the second track this year that I get to go to again for a second time. That helps us as a team because we already have a few notes from the first time we went there. We’ve also been improving every week, so we have some momentum to carry into the race. I’m also excited to have a new partner on board this weekend, Sim Seats Driving Simulators, and I’m determined to do my best to put them in Victory Lane. We’ve had some tough luck most of this year, so if it turns around anywhere it should be Las Vegas.”