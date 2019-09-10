GMS Racing NGOTS Las Vegas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado
Las Vegas NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 2
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 18, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 144, Stage wins: 2
Notes:
– Sheldon Creed enters Las Vegas with a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes, three of which are fourth or better.
– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this weekend in Las Vegas. Creed has scored one top-10 finish and led 19 laps with this chassis this season.
– Friday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the return of Jeff Stankiewicz to the pit box. Creed reunites with his crew chief after Stankiewicz was forced to serve a three-race suspension due to a penalty at Eldora.
– Creed’s Silverado will display a gold ribbon this weekend in Las Vegas as part of a program to bring awareness to childhood cancer in the month of September.
Quote:
“I’m looking forward to getting back at it this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a fun track with a lot of speed and a lot of grip. We had a decent run there in the spring and this team has really been on a roll lately. Hopefully we’ll be able to go out and put on a good show. I’ve got a lot of friends and family coming to this race, so it should be a lot of fun.”
Las Vegas NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 3, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Laps Led: 45
2019 NGOTS Stats
– Starts: 18, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 11, Top 10s: 13, Laps Led: 350, Poles: 3, Wins: 4, Stage wins: 4
Notes:
– Brett Moffitt currently leads the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff standings with a 22-point lead over second place. Moffitt is the only driver to have clinched a spot in the Round of 6 by virtue of his two victories in the Round of 8 at Bristol and Canadian Tire.
– The No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 321 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This is a brand new chassis to the GMS stable.
– After Moffitt’s victory at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, CMR Construction & Roofing extended its partnership with Moffitt and will sponsor four of the five remaining races in the 2019 season, beginning this weekend in Las Vegas.
– Moffitt’s Silverado will display a gold ribbon this weekend in Las Vegas as part of a program to bring awareness to childhood cancer in the month of September.
Quote:
“Las Vegas is usually really smooth and fast and it’s a lot of fun to drive. We had a very good run in the spring, but came up just short. It would be awesome to go out and get a win, especially in the Gallagher family’s backyard. I’m pumped to have CMR on board with us for more races. We won Canada for their first race with us, and hopefully we’ll have more trips to Victory Lane with them this season. Not many sponsors get a win in their first race with a new team.”
ABOUT GMS RACING
GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/.
