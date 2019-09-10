GMS Racing NGOTS Las Vegas Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Las Vegas NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 9, Best finish: 2

2019 NGOTS Stats

– Starts: 18, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 8, Laps led: 144, Stage wins: 2

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed enters Las Vegas with a streak of four consecutive top-10 finishes, three of which are fourth or better.

– The No. 2 team will utilize chassis No. 302 this weekend in Las Vegas. Creed has scored one top-10 finish and led 19 laps with this chassis this season.

– Friday’s race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway marks the return of Jeff Stankiewicz to the pit box. Creed reunites with his crew chief after Stankiewicz was forced to serve a three-race suspension due to a penalty at Eldora.

– Creed’s Silverado will display a gold ribbon this weekend in Las Vegas as part of a program to bring awareness to childhood cancer in the month of September.

Quote:

“I’m looking forward to getting back at it this weekend in Las Vegas. It’s a fun track with a lot of speed and a lot of grip. We had a decent run there in the spring and this team has really been on a roll lately. Hopefully we’ll be able to go out and put on a good show. I’ve got a lot of friends and family coming to this race, so it should be a lot of fun.”