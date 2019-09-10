GMS Racing NXS Las Vegas Preview

John Hunter Nemechek, No. 23 Berry’s Manufacturing Chevrolet Camaro

Las Vegas Xfinity Stats

One start at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Best Finish: 2nd (2019)

2019 Season Stats

25 starts, 4 top-five’s and 12 top-10’s

Notes:

– John Hunter Nemechek and GMS Racing will utilize chassis no. 216 this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. This chassis has been ran four times this season by Nemechek at ISM Raceway (start: 13th/finish: 9th), Richmond Raceway (start: 11th/finish: 7th), Spring – Iowa Speedway (start: 6th/finish: 8th) and Fall – Iowa Speedway (start: 14th/finish: 3rd).

– Saturday’s race in Las Vegas is the last race of the regular season. Nemechek is currently 11th in Xfinity playoff standings with 4 top-five’s and 12 top-10 finishes.

Quotes:

“We had a really strong showing at Las Vegas back in the Spring. A runner-up finish to Kyle Busch in my first Xfinity start at Las Vegas showed that this team is capable of competing with the Cup affiliated teams and I know that this team can showcase that again this weekend. We know that we have a solid notebook to work out of so hopefully we unload with speed and finish one-spot better than we did in the Spring.”

ABOUT GMS RACING

GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed, and in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with John Hunter Nemechek. The team also expanded their competition to the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, as well as in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer and super late models with Toni Breidinger. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 NGOTS Championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https://gmsracing.net/

