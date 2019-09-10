Gus Dean returns to Las Vegas hoping to hit jackpot with LG Air Conditioning Technologies

LAS VEGAS, Nev.: Feeling refreshed following a brief break from NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) competition, rookie Gus Dean (@GusDean) returns to Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway for Friday night’s World of Westgate 200 looking to continue a consistent surge in performance aboard his No. 12 Chevrolet Silverado for Young’s Motorsports.

While Dean, a two-time winner in the ARCA Menards Series has certainly endured some rookie bumps this season, the Bluffton, S.C.-native has increased his presence inside the top-10 over the past month and hopes to continue that trend as LG Air Conditioning Technologies returns for their fifth sponsored race of the 2019 season.

“I’m eager to get back to Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend,” said Dean. “We had a good truck there in the spring, but I made a mistake and it cost us a good opportunity for a good finish.

“Luckily, we were able to salvage the race and I learned a lot. Hopefully that experience will pay some dividends in my return on Friday night.”

Returning to Las Vegas, the 25-year-old Dean says working with crew chief Ryan Loudon has been beneficial over the past month and a half and feels like this week’s race offers the opportunity to continue to showcase their improving strength.

“I know we don’t have a lot of races left this season, but we’re determined to make some noise and end the year on a high note,” added Dean. “Pickle (Ryan) and I are really starting to gel, and I think our uptick in performance is giving everyone at Young’s Motorsports something to be proud of.

“Las Vegas is a fast race track and drafting will be key to success on Friday night. The guys are really upbeat about the No. 12 LG Air Conditioning Technologies Chevrolet Silverado that we are bringing to the race track and hopefully we can carry that enthusiasm to the checkered flag.”

Dean who also participated in this past weekend’s Speed51 Super Select Late Model race at Lucas Oil Raceway Park in Indianapolis says he is thrilled to have LG Air Conditioning Technologies and Baker Distributing back on his truck for his 19th career Truck Series start.

“It’s cool to have LG on the truck for two of the last three races and they will finish out a majority of the rest of the year me at Young’s Motorsports,” added Dean.

“I feel like we have done a good job getting LG Air Conditioning Technologies and Baker the exposure we were hoping for in their first foray into NASCAR and I’m committed to keeping ourselves as close to the front as possible – so we can continue to bring them good exposure but bring home some good finishes to go along with the consistency. Hopefully, we can double down on Friday night before focusing on Talladega next month.”

For more on Gus Dean, please visit his GusDean.com or like him on Facebook.

Dean tweets too. Follow him on Twitter @GusDean.

To learn more about LG Air Conditioning Technologies, please visit lghvac.com.

For more on Baker Distributing Company, please visit bakerdist.com.

For more information on Young’s Motorsports, please visit YoungsMotorsports.com, follow @youngsmtrsports on Twitter, @youngsmotorsports on Instagram and like us on Facebook at facebook.com/YoungsMotorsports.

The World of Westgate 200 (134 laps | 201 miles) is the 19th of 23 races on the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule. Practice begins on Fri., Sept. 13 from 8:05 a.m. – 9:55 a.m. Qualifying is set for later in the day beginning at 2:35 p.m. The 32-truck field will take the green flag shortly after 6:00 p.m. with live coverage on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), the Motor Racing Network (Radio) and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (Satellite Radio, Channel 90). All times are local (Pacific).

About LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies:

The LG Electronics USA Air Conditioning Technologies business is based in Alpharetta, Ga. LG is a leading player in the global air conditioning market, manufacturing both commercial and residential air conditioners and providing total sustainability and building management solutions. From consumer and individual units to industrial and specialized air conditioning systems, LG provides a wide range of products for heating, ventilating and air conditioning.

The company’s industry-leading variable refrigerant flow (VRF) technology minimizes efficiency losses, provides sustainable energy savings and offers some of the lowest life cycle cost of any system on the market today. LG is a 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year-Sustained Excellence. LG Electronics USA, based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a $55 billion global force and technology leader in consumer electronics, mobile communications, home appliances and air solutions.

For more information, please visit lghvac.com.

About Baker Distributing Company:

Founded in 1945, Baker Distributing Company (bakerdist.com) is engaged in the sales and distribution of HVAC, refrigeration and food service, equipment, parts and supplies for residential and commercial applications.

With over 200 locations in 22 states, each Baker Distributing Sales Center is staffed by the most knowledgeable and customer service-oriented people in our industry. With a complete inventory of HVAC/R products and technical assistance, our Sales Centers can provide you with the products and information you need to make your job and you more efficient.