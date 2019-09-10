Kaulig Racing and partner Nutrien Ag Solutions Surprise Elliott Sadler with Career Tribute Paint Scheme for Driver’s Final NASCAR Race

Lexington, N.C. – (September 10, 2019) –Veteran driver Elliott Sadler will close out his 24-year NASCAR career behind the wheel of a well-known Sadler family paint scheme redesigned by team Kaulig Racing and partner Nutrien Ag Solutions, honoring his racing legacy. The tribute look that Sadler’s No. 10 Chevrolet will sport in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race on Saturday, September 14 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway was designed to resemble his first stockcar paint scheme from 1993.

“I thought all of the surprises in my driving career had come to an end, until Kaulig Racing showed me my first ever Late Model paint scheme on the No. 10 car this weekend for what will be my final race of the year,” Sadler commented. “I’m so thankful to Nutrien Ag Solutions for allowing me to drive this car. This is the perfect paint scheme for me, personally, this weekend. It’s going to be a lot of fun to strap in one last time at a fast place like Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”

To make the weekend even more complete, Kaulig Racing’s team president Chris Rice will serve as Sadler’s crew chief, just as he did in the early 1990’s when the duo claimed the South Boston Speedway track champion title in 1995, along with multiple victories beginning in 1993.

“It’s so awesome to have Nutrien Ag Solutions allow us and join us in running this special paint scheme from Elliott’s original stockcar days,” Rice expressed. “This paint scheme means so much to not only Elliott, but to his parents Herman and Bell, his family, myself, and various other fans throughout his career. We won tons of races with this paint scheme, and thanks to Nutrien Ag Solutions, Matt Kaulig and all of those at Kaulig Racing, we have the opportunity to go out and try to win one more.”

Although Nutrien Ag Solutions and Sadler have only been partnered together since 2018, the roots of their relationship have grown just as deep as those between farming and racing.

“Elliott has been a great partner to us,” said Brent Smith, Vice President of Marketing + Innovation at Nutrien Ag Solutions. “Our growers and team here have followed his career, and we’re proud to stand with him as he leads the field on the track for the last time. We look forward to continuing our relationship as he fully embraces the next stage of his life and career.”

To catch Sadler’s final NASCAR race and his tribute Chevrolet on track, tune in to NBCSN at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, September 14.

