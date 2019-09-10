Kids and ’Dega Go Together – Plenty of Family Fun at Talladega Superspeedway’s NASCAR Playoffs Doubleheader Weekend, Oct. 11-13

Upgrade the Family Trip with the Kids VIP Experience Presented by Children’s of Alabama & Kids Movie Night, Plus Affordable Kids Pricing!

TALLADEGA, Ala. – Families can get on the fast track to fun at Talladega Superspeedway with plenty of exciting, family-friendly activities to take advantage of with options such as the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama, Kids Movie Night, along with special kids pricing (all for children 12 and younger) for the track’s highly anticipated doubleheader NASCAR Playoffs weekend, Oct. 11-13.

Families who have access on Sunday (Oct. 13) to the brand-new Talladega Garage Experience (kids pricing is $39, adult is $89 for Sunday ($95 race week price)), debuting this October, have the option to go behind-the-scenes at the biggest track in NASCAR and participate in the Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama. These exclusive “pre-race” options include:

NEW! Fist Bump Alley backstage at Driver Introductions

NEW! Gatorade Victory Lane Celebration

Fist Bump Alley along the catwalk at Driver Introductions

Gatorade Victory Lane photo opportunity

Hot Lap around the mammoth track in a Grand Marshal car

Guided Garage/Hauler Tour

Drivers Meeting Red Carpet Experience

Pit Box Tour with a race team

The youngsters can choose one of the eight experiences on a first-come, first-served basis once at the Kids Station (opens at 8 a.m. CDT), which will be located in the Talladega Garage Experience (outside the Open Air Social Club, near the Watch Zone). There is a two-kids, per-one adult limit. Fans must obtain a 1000Bulbs.com 500 ticket in order to purchase a Garage Experience pass.

Families will find an array of incredible items in the Talladega Garage Experience including $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, Kids Zone, Game Zone, Entertainment Stage for local music, Driver Q&A’s and other interviews, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations post race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!

After Saturday’s (Oct. 12) running of the Sugarlands Shine 250, families can head over to the FOX Sports 1 Dome (located behind the International Motorsports Hall of Fame) just outside the track for Kids Movie Night, featuring the movie Pokémon Detective Pikachu on the big screen. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. CDT and families can enjoy face painting, games and more before the movie kicks off at 6 p.m. CDT. For comfort and relaxation, guests are encouraged to bring their own pillows and blankets. Select concessions will be available to purchase and FREE parking is available at the Dome for movie night only.

A (FREE) Saturday or Sunday kids ticket is required for movie night entry. Kids receive $50 off regular pricing to the 1000Bulbs.com 500 and get in FREE on Saturday for the Sugarlands Shine 250 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series event, as well as on Friday.

Families can find out more information on Sunday’s Kids VIP Experience presented by Children’s of Alabama, Kids Movie Night and special kids pricing by logging on to www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/kids. For general ticket information, visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223).

For all things on the Talladega Garage Experience, log onto www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-7223 (RACE).



