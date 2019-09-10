Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Barstool Sports Toyota Camry – Las Vegas 2 Preview

Matt DiBenedetto – No. 95 Barstool Sports Toyota Camry Preview

South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

No. 95 Barstool Sports Toyota Camry Notes:

DIBENEDETTO BY THE NUMBERS: In five Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series career starts at Las Vegas, Matt DiBenedetto has an average start of 29.8 and an average finish of 24.8 with his best finish of 21st coming in March’s event earlier this season. He’s completed 1,327 of 1,340 (99.0 percent) career laps at the 1.5-mile track.

DIBENEDETTO SIGNING APPEARANCE: DiBenedetto is scheduled sign autographs on Sunday, September 15th starting at 12:30pm PST for those who have wristbands. Wristbands for the session may be obtained at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series merchandise hauler for the first 50 customers who purchase the new DiBenedetto and Barstool Sports t-shirt. The merchandise trailer will open for the weekend starting at 10:00am PST on Friday, September 13th.

RACE INFO: The South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (1.5-mile) begins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, September 15th. The race will be broadcast live on NBCSN, Sirius XM Channel 90 and PRN Radio.

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats at Las Vegas:

Date Event: S F Laps Status

03/06/16 Kobalt 400 34 31 263/267 Running

03/12/17 Kobalt 400 31 26 265/267 Running

03/04/18 Pennzoil 400 32 22 264/267 Running

09/16/18 South Point 400 26 24 269/272 Running

03/03/19 Pennzoil 400 26 21 266/267 Running

Races Wins Top 5s Top 10s Poles

Cumulative 5 0 0 0 0

DiBenedetto’s 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Season Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

26 0 3 6 0 143 21.0 19.2

DiBenedetto’s Career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Stats:

Starts Wins Top-5’s Top-10’s Poles Laps Led Avg. Start Avg. Finish

166 0 3 6 0 166 29.5 27.4

From the Driver’s Seat:

Matt DiBenedetto: “I’m really looking forward to this weekend at Vegas and having Barstool Sports sponsoring us because I’ve been a big fan of theirs for a long time. This is going to be a cool and fun partnership! It’s been awesome to see this deal take shape while bringing in a lot of interest and people into our sport. So much has changed since the last time we raced at Las Vegas earlier this season. We’ve learned where we need our Camry to be set up, how much speed we need in it versus downforce, and so many other things that will make us better at these 550 spec tracks. We’ll look to apply what we’ve learned so far in the season and try to finish the best we can. We’ve learned a lot since March, and we’ve been improving at the 550 tracks, so we’re hoping to perform better this weekend and we’re aiming for another top-10 finish.”

From the Pit Box:

Mike Wheeler: “Las Vegas was the third race of this season, and since then, we’ve been through a lot of 550 spec tracks and have learned a various number of things that will pertain to this weekend. Vegas has some rough spots on the track surface, which is something that we need to pay attention to, but it’s also a halfway banked track compared to other 1.5-mile tracks that we race at. Obviously, we’ll focus on the balance of the car both in clean and dirty air, having appropriate speed by our self and also in traffic, as well as making our Camry perform well in all those aspects. Vegas is one of those tracks where it is its own entity because of those rough spots on the surface, but platform control is also a huge aspect there. Tire falloff isn’t as big of a deal at Vegas as it is at some other tracks that we go to. It’s a whole different story that we’ll have to look at because pit strategy can come in where you can do the opposite and try to get track position. Las Vegas has widened out in the past, which is a good thing for racing, but it’s also slated to be 100 degrees this weekend so that will make it quite a different animal than what we experienced there in the spring. Vegas to me is somewhere between Kansas and Chicago if I’m looking for other tracks on the circuit to compare it to.”

No. 95 Barstool Sports Toyota Camry Team:

Driver: Matt DiBenedetto Crew Chief: Mike Wheeler

Car Chief: Greg Emmer Spotter: Doug Campbell

Engineer: J.R. Houston Engineer: Etienne Cliche

Mechanic: Bill Mares Mechanic: Matt Kimball

Shock Specialist: Sean Studer Mechanic: Zach Marquardt

Tire Specialist: Tony Ramirez Jackman: Charles Thacker

Fueler: Bailey Walker Rear Changer: Deven Youker

Front Changer: Jason Charles Tire Carrier: Chris Hall

Hauler Driver: Damon Lopez Pit Support: Brian Eastland

About Barstool Sports:

Barstool Sports is one of the most influential lifestyle brands in America. With a rich 16-year history, Barstool Sports has one of the most highly coveted, fiercely loyal and incredibly engaged audiences, which has put Barstool at the top of the charts.

Barstool Sports is the preeminent digital sports media brand that has established an extremely influential and deeply authentic voice. Barstool Sports creates innovative content with massive distribution on multiple platforms including web, apps, podcasts, radio, video, social, events, pay per view, subscription and TV to an incredibly engaged audience. Barstool reaches over 80 million 18-34 year-olds on a monthly basis. They are home to the #1 sports podcast, “Pardon My Take,” and #1 female podcast, “Call Her Daddy.”