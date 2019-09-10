Ryan Newman – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 6 Oscar Mayer Bacon Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Scott Graves

South Point 400 – Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCSN, PRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

ADVANCE NOTES

Newman at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Newman makes his 21st MENCS start at Las Vegas on Sunday. In 20 prior events, he has an average finish of 15.9 with nine top-10 and four top-five finishes.

· Newman’s best finish at the 1.5-mile track came four seasons ago when he finished third after starting seventh. He also has two fourth-place results (2002, 2012) and finished fifth back in 2011. He has crossed the line 13th or better in five of the last seven races at LVMS, including a ninth-place finish in this race last fall.

· Newman holds an average starting spot of 14.8 at LVMS with one career pole (2005). He has four starts of third or better (2002, 2003, 2005, 2010) with the last top-10 qualifying effort coming in 2015 (seventh).

Scott Graves at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

· Graves will call his fifth MENCS race at Las Vegas on Sunday. In four prior events he has an average finish of 19th atop the pit box.

· He led Daniel Suarez to an eighth-place finish in this race last fall after starting 19th. He also qualified seventh back in 2013 with Ricky Stenhouse Jr., before going on to finish 18th.

· Graves also has three starts in the Xfinity Series at the 1.5-mile track, where he finished runner-up with Suarez back in 2016. He also has a top-10 with former RFR driver Chris Buescher in 2014.

QUOTE WORTHY

Newman on racing at Las Vegas:

“We’re excited to have made it to this point and secure our well-earned spot in the playoffs. Now the plan is simple: go have fun and continue to put our best foot forward during this three-week stretch and the results will take care of themselves. We were able to test at Las Vegas back in the preseason with the new package, so we have some good notes heading into the weekend. We’re looking forward to the challenge in our Oscar Mayer Ford.”

Tracking the #NASCARPlayoffs

· Newman heads into the weekend with a fresh start after racing his way into the NASCAR Playoffs in Indy. Las Vegas kicks off the first of three races in the opening round, which will culminate with the ROVAL at Charlotte Motor Speedway (Sept. 29).

On the Car

As part of the season-long rollout celebrating Oscar Mayer’s quality meat offerings, Oscar Mayer is back in Las Vegas with the bacon scheme across Newman’s No. 6 Ford.

· Oscar Mayer bacon is hand-trimmed, naturally hardwood smoked and naturally sugar cured — it’s no surprise that it’s on more family tables in the America than any other bacon out there. The Oscar Mayer team is proud of the quality taste and flavors featured in their line of bacon products.

· In addition to the best-selling Naturally Hardwood Smoked Original Cut, the Oscar Mayer bacon line includes a variety of different cuts, from thick cut to center cut, flavors such as Cracked Black Pepper and Maple, as well as Turkey and Fully Cooked bacon products.

Recapping Indy

Ryan Newman locked up his place in the NASCAR Playoffs this past weekend, finishing eighth at Indy. He finished fifth in the opening stage, before going on to hold off the No. 41 in the closing laps to earn the first playoff berth for the No. 6 team in 13 years.