Stenhouse Jr – Las Vegas Advance

Team: No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Crew Chief: Brian Pattie

Twitter: @Stenhouse17Team @stenhousejr and @roushfenway

ADVANCE NOTES

Stenhouse Jr. at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Stenhouse has eight-career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) starts at Las Vegas with an average starting position of 14.8 and average finishing position of 21.1.

In 2012, Stenhouse Jr. cleared veteran Mark Martin with 54 laps remaining and built a six-second lead going on to claim his first victory of the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity season and his third Xfinity career win.

Last time at Vegas

After earning his third straight top-10 qualifying position, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove his Ford to a sixth-place finish collecting stage points in all three stages at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday afternoon..

On the Car

Iconic brand and thirst quenching favorite SunnyD will return to the No. 17 this weekend as the primary partner on the No. 17 Ford Mustang.

Race To Vegas Sweepstakes

For the second year, Sunny D ran a sweepstakes for a lucky winner to attend the race this weekend in Las Vegas. The lucky winner will get to meet Stenhouse and the No. 17 team.

Stenhouse Jr. on racing at Las Vegas:

“Earlier this year, we had a strong run at Vegas so I’m looking forward to getting back there this weekend. The track is going to be slick with the high temperatures so should definitely be a good show for the fans. After our past few weeks, we are looking to kick off the final 10 races with a solid finish.”