Colin Garrett – World of Westgate 200 Race Advance

World of Westgate 200 | Las Vegas Motor Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 38 Wide Open Entrepreneurs Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Colin Garrett

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @ColinGarrettWeb

Colin Garrett on Racing at Las Vegas: “I’m grateful to Al Niece and everyone at Niece Motorsports for this opportunity and am really looking forward to getting on track in the No. 38 Wide Open Entrepreneurs Chevrolet,” said Garrett. “I know we will have a solid truck, so it’s just a matter of learning as much as we can in practice and applying that to qualifying and the race.”

Garrett at Las Vegas: Garrett looks to make his first start in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series on Friday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

About Garrett: Unlike most race car drivers who have been racing karts since early childhood, Garrett did not begin racing until he was 14 years old. His very first year of racing was 2015, when he ran a Pure Stock car and finished 8th in points at South Boston Speedway.

In his second season of racing in 2016, Garrett successfully transitioned to a NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Limited Late Model Stock Car and finished 4th in points at South Boston Speedway.

In just his third racing season, Garrett was South Boston Speedway’s 2017 Limited Sportsman Division Champion and broke the track’s qualifying record twice during the season.

In 2018, Garrett raced in both the K&N Pro Series East and the Late Model Division.

The 2019 season has seen Garrett compete in the K&N Pro Series, in addition to making his first NASCAR XFINITY Series start at Richmond Raceway.

On the Truck: The No. 38 Chevrolet Silverado will carry the Wide Open Entrepreneurs colors this week at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The inaugural Wide Open Entrepreneurs Conference, with keynote speaker Steve D. Sims, looks to help struggling businesses find success or give new entrepreneurs the tools they need to finally start their dream business.

For more information visit: www.getwideopen.com.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2019, Niece Motorsports enters its fourth season in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.